Vicenza

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Night view of the marvellous Piazza dei Signori in vicenza

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

When Palladio escaped an oppressive employer in his native Padua, few would have guessed the humble stonecutter would, within a few decades, transform not only his adoptive city but also the history of European architecture. By luck, a local count recognised his talents in the 1520s and sent him to study the ruins in Rome. When he returned to Vicenza, the autodidact began producing his extraordinary buildings, structures that marry sophistication and rustic simplicity, reverent classicism and bold innovation. His genius would turn Vicenza and its surrounding villas into one grand Unesco World Heritage Site. And yet, the Veneto's fourth-largest city is more than just elegant porticoes and balustrades – its dynamic exhibitions, bars and restaurants provide a satisfying dose of modern vibrancy.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Interior of the Olympic theatre (teatro olimpico).

    Teatro Olimpico

    Vicenza

    Behind a walled garden lies a Renaissance marvel: the Teatro Olimpico, which Palladio began in 1580 with inspiration from Roman amphitheatres. Vincenzo…

  • Villa Capra named La Rotonda, designed by Andrea Palladio architect in1591 at Vicenza in Italy.

    La Rotonda

    Vicenza

    No matter how you look at it, this villa is a showstopper: the namesake dome caps a square base, with identical colonnaded facades on all four sides. This…

  • Richly decorated Hercules Loggia in the inside courtyard of the Leoni Montanari Palace.

    Palazzo Leoni Montanari

    Vicenza

    An extraordinary collection of treasures awaits inside Palazzo Leoni Montanari,including ancient pottery from Magna Graecia and grand salons filled with…

  • Roman Criptoportico

    Roman Criptoportico

    Vicenza

    Six metres below modern Vicenza lies one of the city's lesser-known historical treasures – a 1st-century Roman cryptoportico. Discovered during postwar…

  • Basilica Palladiana

    Basilica Palladiana

    Vicenza

    Now a venue for world-class exhibitions, the Palladian Basilica is capped with an enormous copper dome reminiscent of the hull of a ship. The building,…

  • Museo del Gioiello

    Museo del Gioiello

    Vicenza

    Vicenza's expertise in jewellery dates back to 600 BC when the Vicentini were crafting clothing fasteners, called fibula. This museum celebrates that…

  • Palazzo Chiericati

    Palazzo Chiericati

    Vicenza

    Vicenza's civic art museum occupies one of Palladio’s finest buildings, designed in 1550. The ground floor, used for temporary exhibitions, is where you…

  • Chiesa di Santa Corona

    Chiesa di Santa Corona

    Vicenza

    Built by the Dominicans in 1261 to house a relic from Christ’s crown of thorns donated to the bishop of Vicenza by Louis IX of France, this Romanesque…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Vicenza with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Vicenza