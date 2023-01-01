Palazzo Chiericati

Vicenza's civic art museum occupies one of Palladio’s finest buildings, designed in 1550. The ground floor, used for temporary exhibitions, is where you'll find the Sala dal Firmamento (Salon of the Skies) and its blush-inducing ceiling fresco of Diana and an up-skirted Helios by Domenico Brusasorci. Highlights in the upstairs galleries include Anthony Van Dyck's allegorical The Four Ages of Man and Alessandro Maganza's remarkably contemporary Portrait of Maddalena Campiglia.

The final floor houses the collection of the late marquis Giuseppe Roi, including drawings by Tiepolo and Picasso.