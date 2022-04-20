Shop
Matt Munro
The spiked peaks and emerald-green valleys of the Venetian Dolomites are encompassed within the 315-sq-km Parco Nazionale delle Dolomiti Bellunesi, just north of the Piave river and the historic town of Belluno. Further north, fashionably turned-out Italian snow bunnies flock to Cortina d'Ampezzo for excellent skiing in the Cinque Torri and the Parco Naturale di Fanes-Sennes-Braies (the latter sits in the neighbouring region of Trentino-Alto Adige). In summer, there's excellent hiking and climbing here too.
Parco Nazionale delle Dolomiti Bellunesi
Veneto Dolomites
Just over 17km northwest of Belluno, this magnificent national park offers trails for hikers of every level, wildflowers in spring and summer, and…
Veneto Dolomites
Part of Reinhold Messner’s five-museum ode to the Dolomites, the so-called Museum in the Clouds on Monte Rite (2181m) offers a complete 360-degree…
Museo Civico di Palazzo Fulcis
Belluno
Although Belluno’s Civic Museum has some 600 notable regional works of art, including some stunning canvases by local talent Sebastiano Ricci, the real…
Belluno
Belluno’s majestic cathedral with its elegant, onion-domed campanile (bell tower) designed by Filippo Juvarra was originally raised in 850 on top of an…
Museo all’Aperto delle 5 Torri
Veneto Dolomites
Thanks to the heavenly views from the Cinque Torri, the area was a hotspot of fighting during WWI, when the Italian army established their artillery…
Belluno
Belluno's main pedestrian square is the Piazza dei Martiri (Martyrs' Sq), named after the four partisans hanged here in WWII. On the north side various…
