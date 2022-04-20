Veneto Dolomites

Overview of road winding through valley below Italian Alps.

Matt Munro

Overview

The spiked peaks and emerald-green valleys of the Venetian Dolomites are encompassed within the 315-sq-km Parco Nazionale delle Dolomiti Bellunesi, just north of the Piave river and the historic town of Belluno. Further north, fashionably turned-out Italian snow bunnies flock to Cortina d'Ampezzo for excellent skiing in the Cinque Torri and the Parco Naturale di Fanes-Sennes-Braies (the latter sits in the neighbouring region of Trentino-Alto Adige). In summer, there's excellent hiking and climbing here too.

  • Parco Nazionale delle Dolomiti Bellunesi

    Parco Nazionale delle Dolomiti Bellunesi

    Veneto Dolomites

    Just over 17km northwest of Belluno, this magnificent national park offers trails for hikers of every level, wildflowers in spring and summer, and…

  • Messner Mountain Museum

    Messner Mountain Museum

    Veneto Dolomites

    Part of Reinhold Messner’s five-museum ode to the Dolomites, the so-called Museum in the Clouds on Monte Rite (2181m) offers a complete 360-degree…

  • Museo Civico di Palazzo Fulcis

    Museo Civico di Palazzo Fulcis

    Belluno

    Although Belluno’s Civic Museum has some 600 notable regional works of art, including some stunning canvases by local talent Sebastiano Ricci, the real…

  • Cattedrale di San Martino

    Cattedrale di San Martino

    Belluno

    Belluno’s majestic cathedral with its elegant, onion-domed campanile (bell tower) designed by Filippo Juvarra was originally raised in 850 on top of an…

  • Museo all’Aperto delle 5 Torri

    Museo all’Aperto delle 5 Torri

    Veneto Dolomites

    Thanks to the heavenly views from the Cinque Torri, the area was a hotspot of fighting during WWI, when the Italian army established their artillery…

  • Piazza dei Martiri

    Piazza dei Martiri

    Belluno

    Belluno's main pedestrian square is the Piazza dei Martiri (Martyrs' Sq), named after the four partisans hanged here in WWII. On the north side various…

