Thanks to the heavenly views from the Cinque Torri, the area was a hotspot of fighting during WWI, when the Italian army established their artillery headquarters there. Now the ruins of their trenches, gun emplacements and officers' shacks can be visited via a series of trails that make for easy to moderate walks ranging from half an hour to two hours to complete the full circuit.

The area can also be visited in winter as part of the Great War Ski Tour.