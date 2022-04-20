Verona

The 2000 year old Arena di Verona.

Best known for its Shakespeare associations, Verona attracts a multinational gaggle of tourists to its pretty piazzas and knot of lanes, most in search of Romeo, Juliet and all that. But beyond the heart-shaped kitsch and Renaissance romance, Verona is a bustling centre, its heart dominated by a mammoth, remarkably well-preserved 1st-century amphitheatre, the venue for the city's annual summer opera festival. Add to that countless churches, a couple of architecturally fascinating bridges over the Adige, regional wine and food from the Veneto hinterland and some impressive art, and Verona shapes up as one of northern Italy's most attractive cities. And all this just a short hop from the shores of stunning Lake Garda.

    Museo di Castelvecchio

    Verona

    Bristling with fishtail battlements along the river Adige, Castelvecchio was built in the 1350s by Cangrande II. Severely damaged by Napoleon and WWII…

    Galleria d'Arte Moderna Achille Forti

    Verona

    In the shadow of the Torre dei Lamberti, the Romanesque Palazzo della Ragione is home to Verona's jewel-box Gallery of Modern Art. Reached via the Gothic…

    Giardino Giusti

    Verona

    Across the river from the historic centre, these sculpted gardens are considered a masterpiece of Renaissance landscaping, and are named after the noble…

    Roman Arena

    Verona

    Built of pink-tinged marble in the 1st century AD, Verona's Roman amphitheatre survived a 12th-century earthquake to become the city’s legendary open-air…

    Basilica di San Zeno Maggiore

    Verona

    A masterpiece of Romanesque architecture, the striped brick-and-stone basilica was built in honour of the city’s patron saint. Enter through the flower…

    Casa di Giulietta

    Verona

    Juliet's house is a spectacle, but not for the reasons you might imagine – entering the courtyard off Via Cappello, you are greeted by a young…

    Duomo

    Verona

    Verona’s 12th-century duomo is a striking Romanesque creation, with bug-eyed statues of Charlemagne’s paladins Roland and Oliver, crafted by medieval…

    Basilica di Sant’Anastasia

    Verona

    Dating from the 13th to 15th centuries and featuring an elegantly decorated vaulted ceiling, the Gothic Basilica di Sant’Anastasia is Verona’s largest…

Bicycle leaning against a fence along the river in Verona. 1180140085 architecture, bicycle, bike, bridge, building, canal, destination, europe, european, historic, historical, house, landmark, old, outdoor, river, street, summer, tourism, tourist, transport, travel, urban, verona, water

Destination Practicalities

How to spend the ultimate long weekend in Verona, Italy

Dec 10, 2024 • 8 min read

