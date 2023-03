Dating from the 13th to 15th centuries and featuring an elegantly decorated vaulted ceiling, the Gothic Basilica di Sant’Anastasia is Verona’s largest church and a showcase for local art. The multitude of frescoes is overwhelming, but don’t overlook Pisanello’s storybook-quality fresco St George and the Princess above the entrance to the Pellegrini Chapel, or the 1495 holy water font featuring a hunchback carved by Paolo Veronese’s father, Gabriele Caliari.