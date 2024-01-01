Palazzo Maffei

Verona

LoginSave

Flanking the northern end of vibrant Piazza delle Erbe is Palazzo Maffei, an elegantly baroque creation now home to numerous offices and businesses.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Roman Arena

    Roman Arena

    0.34 MILES

    Built of pink-tinged marble in the 1st century AD, Verona's Roman amphitheatre survived a 12th-century earthquake to become the city’s legendary open-air…

  • Palazzo Ducale

    Palazzo Ducale

    21.85 MILES

    For more than 300 years the enormous Palazzo Ducale was the seat of the Gonzaga – a family of wealthy horse breeders who rose to power in the 14th century…

  • Il Vittoriale degli Italiani

    Il Vittoriale degli Italiani

    24.4 MILES

    Poet, soldier, hypochondriac and proto-Fascist, Gabriele d'Annunzio (1863–1938) defies easy definition, and so does his estate. Bombastic, extravagant and…

  • Staircase of reason in the courtyard of the Palazzo della Ragione leading to the Galleria d'Arte Moderna Achille Forti in Verona, Italy.

    Galleria d'Arte Moderna Achille Forti

    0.08 MILES

    In the shadow of the Torre dei Lamberti, the Romanesque Palazzo della Ragione is home to Verona's jewel-box Gallery of Modern Art. Reached via the Gothic…

  • Giardino Giusti, Verona, Veneto, Italy

    Giardino Giusti

    0.51 MILES

    Across the river from the historic centre, these sculpted gardens are considered a masterpiece of Renaissance landscaping, and are named after the noble…

  • Interior of the Olympic theatre (teatro olimpico).

    Teatro Olimpico

    27.83 MILES

    Behind a walled garden lies a Renaissance marvel: the Teatro Olimpico, which Palladio began in 1580 with inspiration from Roman amphitheatres. Vincenzo…

  • Villa Capra named La Rotonda, designed by Andrea Palladio architect in1591 at Vicenza in Italy.

    La Rotonda

    28.01 MILES

    No matter how you look at it, this villa is a showstopper: the namesake dome caps a square base, with identical colonnaded facades on all four sides. This…

  • Richly decorated Hercules Loggia in the inside courtyard of the Leoni Montanari Palace.

    Palazzo Leoni Montanari

    27.72 MILES

    An extraordinary collection of treasures awaits inside Palazzo Leoni Montanari,including ancient pottery from Magna Graecia and grand salons filled with…

View more attractions

Nearby Verona attractions

1. Loggia del Consiglio

0.07 MILES

Occupying the north side of Piazza dei Signori is the 15th-century Loggia del Consiglio, the former city council building and Verona's finest Renaissance…

2. Dante Alighieri Statue

0.07 MILES

The famous, rather pensive statue of Dante looking like a lost tourist, stands on Piazza dei Signori where he lived from 1312 to 1318 in Cangrande's…

3. Piazza delle Erbe

0.07 MILES

Originally a Roman forum, Piazza delle Erbe is ringed with buzzing cafes and some of Verona’s most sumptuous buildings, including the elegantly baroque…

4. Torre dei Lamberti

0.07 MILES

One of Verona's most popular attractions, this 84m-high watchtower provides panoramic views of Verona and nearby mountains. Begun in the 12th century and…

5. Piazza dei Signori

0.07 MILES

Verona's beautiful open-air salon is ringed by a series of elegant Renaissance palazzi. Chief among these are the Palazzo degli Scaligeri (aka Palazzo…

6. Galleria d'Arte Moderna Achille Forti

0.08 MILES

In the shadow of the Torre dei Lamberti, the Romanesque Palazzo della Ragione is home to Verona's jewel-box Gallery of Modern Art. Reached via the Gothic…

7. Synagogue

0.11 MILES

Located in what was once the Jewish Ghetto, this neoclassical synagogue was designed by Giacomo Franco and Ettore Fagiuoli and completed in 1864. It's not…

8. Arche Scaligere

0.11 MILES

Walk through the archway at the far end of Piazza dei Signori to these ornate Gothic funerary monuments, the elaborate tombs of the Della Scala family, in…