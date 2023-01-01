At the northern edge of the city centre, this bridge is a quiet but remarkable testament to the Italians’ love of their artistic heritage. Two of the bridge’s arches date from the Roman Republican era in the 1st century BC, while the other three were replaced in the 13th century. The ancient bridge remained largely intact until 1945, when retreating German troops blew it up. Locals fished the fragments out of the river, and painstakingly rebuilt the bridge stone by stone in the 1950s.

The views from the bridge of the river Adige are some of Verona's most photogenic.