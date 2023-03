Verona’s 12th-century duomo is a striking Romanesque creation, with bug-eyed statues of Charlemagne’s paladins Roland and Oliver, crafted by medieval master Nicolò, on the west porch. Nothing about this sober facade hints at the extravagant 16th- to 17th-century frescoed interior with angels aloft amid trompe l’œil architecture. At the left end of the nave is the Cartolari-Nichesola Chapel, designed by Renaissance master Jacopo Sansovino and featuring a vibrant Titian Assumption.