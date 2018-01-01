Lecce, Gallipoli Heritage, Wine Tour

Expert multi-lingual guides will lead you through verdant landscapes brimming with ancient vineyards responsible for creating the famous Primitivo, Negromaro, Sussumaniello, Aglianico e Bombino Bianco wineffs. The sounds, scents and flavours of Puglia will awaken your senses through your unique experience. You'll enjoy a day of exploring the fantastic scenery and appreciate the centuries-old traditions that have remained largely unchanged.You will start your tour in Lecce, home of baroque architecture and a history dating back to the Trojan War. See an amphitheater dating back to the glory days of the Roman Empire and discover the "Florence of southern Italy." You will visit the Duomo, Piazza Saint Oronzo and the magnificent Roman Amphitheatre. As part of the tour, you will enjoy a Caffe Leccese and a memorable Pasticciotto. Refreshed, you will be driven across the heel of Italy to Gallipoli, on the Ionic coast, from the Greek Kalle Polis meaning beautiful city. It is a fishing village on the coast of southern Puglia, Gallipoli's Old Town, built on an island now connected to the mainland by a bridge. It is picturesque and a nice place to stroll through its maze of alleys. The 17th century Baroque Sant' Agata Cathedral is in the center of the town. You will visit an underground oil mill before enjoying a nice lunch at “Puritate” one of the best fish restaurants on the Salento peninsula. In the afternoon you’ll head to a fantastic local winery “Schola Sarmenti”, in Nardò, where you’ll visit its cantina and taste their award winning, organic wines.You will be provided an unmatched level of customer service. Your time in Italy an unforgettable experience!