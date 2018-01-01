Welcome to Lecce
Either way, it's a lively, graceful but relaxed university town with some upmarket boutiques, decent Pugliese restaurants, and a strong tradition for papier-mâché making. Both the Adriatic and Ionian Seas are within easy access and it's a great base from which to explore the Salento.
Top experiences in Lecce
Lecce activities
Traditional Home Cooking Experience in Lecce with Dinner
Live an authentic culinary experience in Lecce, the baroque capital of Apulia. Enter the home of Giovanni, a professional sommelier and enjoy an amazing hands-on cooking followed by a convivial dinner with his family.Giovanni' home is in a seventeenth-century palace located on the main street of Lecce’s historic center, just a moment’s walk from the city’s beautiful baroque cathedral and Piazza Sant’Oronzo. With his wife, he welcomes curious travellers into his great hall, complete with fireplace, as if it is your own home. Both of them are professional sommeliers with a passion for cooking, fine wine and art. They also organize cooking courses and guided tours of wine cellars, if you wish.Giovanni adores cooking and hosting guests, together with the help of his wife, who is originally from the southern region of Puglia. Together they have refined a menu of Pugliese specialties, using products and raw materials from the region, like fish and vegetables from the local market, and olive oil from Salento. Get ready to learn some of the secrets of our cuisine and enjoy the meal with your friends and family. This is a typical menu you will prepare and taste: A Puglia speciality as an appetizer Cream of broccoli with burrata cheese and anchovies Cavalieri spaghetti with ‘hung’ tomatoes Negroamaro pot roast with creamed Galatina potatoes Salento pasticiotto flan. Don't miss the chance to live this unique culinary experience.
Lecce Walking Tour with Papier-Mâché Workshop
Explore lecce and discover picturesque and hidden corners with an expert guide and join a private and customizable tour, back to ancient times and far from stereotypes. Meet a local artisan and join a papier mâché workshop in a typical atelier and aafter that taste delicious local products like cheese, salami, primitivo wine, home-made gelato. Live a unique experience among culture, arts, tradition and folklore.Tour begins visiting the main attractions of the old town such as Porta Napoli, the city monumental entrance; the charming SantaCroce Basilica with its Baroque style and Saint Oronzo square.Tour goes on along the authentic narrow streets to discover the roman vestiges of the amphitheater and theater as well as theother minor squares and churches to find out the original artistic development of the Baroque style in the city.Tour ends meeting Mr. Claudio, a local artisan, who will teach us the papier maché tecniques and unveil the secrets of his famousatelier. During the workshop and together with him we will create a real small statue to take back home.
Lecce Bike Tour
Visit Lecce's most important tourist attractions like piazza Sant' Oronzo, piazza del Duomo and Basilica of Santa Croce. Admire the amazing remains of the Roman Theater and Amphitheater and the wonderful Baroque churches. Follow your guide and reach the monumental doors, the sumptuous palaces with their courts full of thousand-year history and the most hidden corners, rich in legends and anecdotes. During the tour it will be possible to visit the local handcraft boutiques and taste delicious local wine and food. You will venture into the real Lecce and immerse yourself in the lively local life and traditions of this enchanting city. This tour is suitable to everybody with no cycling difficulties. Lecce is a flat and sunny city and is, therefore, perfect to be visited by bike during the whole year.
Private Tour: Lecce Guided Walking Tour
The discovery of Lecce starts from the beginning pre-Roman and Roman, to the great period of the Baroque, a walk to the historic center that will take you to discover the wonders of Lecce, one of the most beautiful cities of southern Italy. The route starts from Porta Napoli to Piazza Duomo (Cathedral, Bell Tower, Bishop's Seminar), the baroque heart of Lecce. Continue walking to the Church of St. Irene, Sant'Oronzo square, where you can see the ruins of the Roman amphitheater, the church of San Marco and the Sedile. Walking through the streets of the old town, we will visit the Church of Santa Chiara and Roman Theatre, other important particulars of the story of Lecce. The tour ends at the Basilica of Santa Croce, a jewel of Lecce Baroque and Celestine Convent.
Lecce, Gallipoli Heritage, Wine Tour
Expert multi-lingual guides will lead you through verdant landscapes brimming with ancient vineyards responsible for creating the famous Primitivo, Negromaro, Sussumaniello, Aglianico e Bombino Bianco wineffs. The sounds, scents and flavours of Puglia will awaken your senses through your unique experience. You'll enjoy a day of exploring the fantastic scenery and appreciate the centuries-old traditions that have remained largely unchanged.You will start your tour in Lecce, home of baroque architecture and a history dating back to the Trojan War. See an amphitheater dating back to the glory days of the Roman Empire and discover the "Florence of southern Italy." You will visit the Duomo, Piazza Saint Oronzo and the magnificent Roman Amphitheatre. As part of the tour, you will enjoy a Caffe Leccese and a memorable Pasticciotto. Refreshed, you will be driven across the heel of Italy to Gallipoli, on the Ionic coast, from the Greek Kalle Polis meaning beautiful city. It is a fishing village on the coast of southern Puglia, Gallipoli's Old Town, built on an island now connected to the mainland by a bridge. It is picturesque and a nice place to stroll through its maze of alleys. The 17th century Baroque Sant' Agata Cathedral is in the center of the town. You will visit an underground oil mill before enjoying a nice lunch at “Puritate” one of the best fish restaurants on the Salento peninsula. In the afternoon you’ll head to a fantastic local winery “Schola Sarmenti”, in Nardò, where you’ll visit its cantina and taste their award winning, organic wines.You will be provided an unmatched level of customer service. Your time in Italy an unforgettable experience!
Full-day Salento Wine and Food Tour
Departure from your accommodation at 9.30 am, back at 5.00 pm. This private chauffeured day trip offers a great opportunity to tour two of the award winning Salento Wineries. Embodied in the flavour of world class wines, you will experience the fragrances and flavours of the Mediterranean Puglian sun. The wines you will taste are: Primitivo, Negramaro, Malvasia and Aglianico. A light lunch at the winery or nearby restaurant is included.Please note: It is possible to add a third winery or spend one hour on the sandy beach of nearby Porto Cesareo, or add a quick tour of Lecce (extra 30 Euros). The Wine tour is available from Monday to Friday. The tour includes wine tasting at two wineries and light lunch