Welcome to Runaway Bay
Top experiences in Runaway Bay
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Runaway Bay activities
Dunn's River Falls and Ocho Rios Shopping Tour from Runaway Bay
Your friendly, professional tour guide will meet you at your Runaway Bay hotel where you will board a clean, air-conditioned bus. While on the bus you will hear tons of information about the beautiful island of Jamaica. Now you are off on your trip to Ocho Rios traveling eastwards on the north coast which boasts miles of breathtaking coastline. Feel free to engage your tour guide during the trip!Once in Ocho Rios, the bus will head to the first stop at the famous Dunn's River Falls where you will meet your waterfall guide. Your fall guide, is very knowledgeable and will assist all passengers during the journey up the falls. During the 1 hour and 30 minute hike your guide will help you negotiate the curves and make safe steps approximately 600 feet up the cascading waterfalls. Be prepared to splash around in the mini pools along the way!After an electrifying experience at Dunn's River Falls you will be taken for a brief Ocho Rios highlights tour where you can enjoy hassle-free shopping for souvenirs, rums, coffee, t-Shirts, and more! After shopping you will be taken to Scotchies Outdoor Garden Restaurant for lunch (additional cost). Enrich your taste buds with an authentic Jamaican jerk lunch! After lunch your bus will transport you back to your Runaway Bay hotel.
Blue Hole, Secret Falls, and Ocho Rios Tour from Runaway Bay
Meet your friendly and professional tour guide int he lobby of your Runaway Bay hotel. Once you board the clean, air-conditioned bus you will travel east towards the north coast until you reach Ocho Rios. Along the way, your guide will give you loads of information about the beautiful island of Jamaica. You will be in awe as you look at the breathtaking coastline. There will be rest stops along the way.After the scenic drive you will head to Blue Hole and Secret Falls just in time to meet your waterfalls knowledgeable guide who will be your best friend for the next two hours until the end of the activity. Unspoiled, the Blue Hole oasis offers an array natural beauty and fun. Take in the gorgeous bright blue water in the natural mineral pool surrounded by lush, tropical rainforest. Have a blast jumping off the edge into the deep pool, swinging on Tarzan ropes, or swimming up under the caves. Then, there will be a 5-minute hike through the woods to the amazing Secret Falls where can allow the cascading waters to hug you while you take amazing photo shots. After an electrifying experience at the waterfalls you will be taken to do hassle-free shopping in Ocho Rios. Search for souvenirs, rums, coffee, T-shirts and more! Once your shopping is complete, you will be taken to lunch at Scotchies Outdoor Garden Restaurant. Enjoy an authentic Jamaican jerk chicken and pork lunch for an additional cost.After lunch you will be transported back to your Runaway Bay hotel.
Bicycle Tour of Jamaica's Blue Mountains from Runaway Bay
This tour is a must do while on your Jamaica vacation! Your professional tour guide will meet you in the lobby of your Runaway Bay hotel where you will board your a mini-van or bus. Your tour guide will welcome you, brief you on the day's activities and enrich you with a wealth of Jamaican history. This tour takes you east towards the north coast where you will witness the extremely beautiful Jamaican coastline. You are welcome to take all the photos you wish! There will be several rest stops along the way.As the bus approaches the small, vintage town of Buff Bay, it will make a right turn up into the mountain, passing through many small villages along the way. View fresh water shooting out from several areas in the mountain rocks! Once the bus has reached the final destination (a height of about 5,000 feet), there will be an authentic Jamaican breakfast of ackee & saltfish, fried dumplings, steamed cabbage, and of course the excellent Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee! Blue Mountain is where the coffee is grown and produced.After breakfast, all participants will be taken to the starting point of about 6,000 feet where you will embark on an amazing journey cycling down the mountain through the lush green rainforest. A delicious lunch will be waiting for you at the rest stop. After lunch you will continue the journey down the mountain until you reach a coffee plantation where you will take a tour and see a demonstration of local coffee production. The next stop will be at the Mountain Dew Waterfall for a refreshing dip to mark the end of the adventure.After an electrifying day, you will be returned to your Runaway Bay hotel.
Blue Hole and River Gully Rainforest Adventure Tour from Runaway Bay
The adventure begins when you board the "River Gully Express" which will pick you up at your Runaway Bay hotel or cruise terminal. Drive through the coastal town of Ocho Rios watching the locals as they go about their island way of life. Continue through the villages of White River and Exchange as you head towards a higher elevation. Start experiencing the rainforest of Calia Gully with a decent of a 100 feet to its bottom as the tour continues towards River Gully.Next, experience one of Jamaica's oldest hydroelectric plant. See how wood is used as pipes to carry water, including the "Black Pipe".After the hydroelectric plant, you will enter the "River Gully" rainforest where your adventure becomes epic as you come upon the famous Blue Hole, a natural mineral pool with rocky cliffs, waterfalls and bright, turquoise waters.The pool is surrounded by lush greenery and exotic tropical flowers. It is truly paradise! Enjoy swimming in the refreshing water or relaxing in the nearby rocks. For the adventurous, there is cliff jumping and underwater cave exploration. Cliff jumping is optional and those who do not participate can have just as much fun watching.Next, travel further into the rainforest to Hidden Beauty Rainforest Oasis to complete the tour.On the way back there will be a stop at a local craft market to shop for local souvenirs and a stop for lunch at one of the local Jerk restaurants. After lunch, you will travel back to your Runaway Bay hotel or cruise port.
Ocho Rios Highlights and Dunn's River Falls from Runaway Bay
After pickup at your hotel,you will be taken to Dunn's River Falls where you will begin your climb with the aid of your local guide. Walk up the tiers of smooth, flat rocks to the top of the 600-foot (180-meter) falls. Splash in the refreshing water and take the opportunity to snap spectacular photos.The quick flowing water forms natural pools perfect for swimming and relaxing, leaving you feeling refreshed and revived.After the falls you will spend some time perusing the diverse shopping arcades and craft markets. There will be a stop at the Coyaba Botanical Gardens, home to a collection of local and international plants, flowers and trees and admire the spectacular scenery from the viewing areas.
Zipline, Tubing, and Blue Hole from Runaway Bay
Soar through the rainforest canopy of the beautiful White River Valley. Experience an unforgettable triple-traverse adventure through lush vegetation across zip lines ranging from 150 to 520 feet in length.Enjoy a relaxing river tubing excursion in the crystal-clear White River. The river tubing guides will take you on a breathtaking voyage from the 17th century Spanish Bridge over limestone riverbeds, under arching bamboo and past a historic coconut plantation.Then, head further down the river to the stunning Blue Hole. Climb along the many cascades, jumping off the rocks into the natural swimming pools. Explore hidden, underwater caves and tunnels, daring dives and an exciting rope swing.