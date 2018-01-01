Bicycle Tour of Jamaica's Blue Mountains from Runaway Bay

This tour is a must do while on your Jamaica vacation! Your professional tour guide will meet you in the lobby of your Runaway Bay hotel where you will board your a mini-van or bus. Your tour guide will welcome you, brief you on the day's activities and enrich you with a wealth of Jamaican history. This tour takes you east towards the north coast where you will witness the extremely beautiful Jamaican coastline. You are welcome to take all the photos you wish! There will be several rest stops along the way.As the bus approaches the small, vintage town of Buff Bay, it will make a right turn up into the mountain, passing through many small villages along the way. View fresh water shooting out from several areas in the mountain rocks! Once the bus has reached the final destination (a height of about 5,000 feet), there will be an authentic Jamaican breakfast of ackee & saltfish, fried dumplings, steamed cabbage, and of course the excellent Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee! Blue Mountain is where the coffee is grown and produced.After breakfast, all participants will be taken to the starting point of about 6,000 feet where you will embark on an amazing journey cycling down the mountain through the lush green rainforest. A delicious lunch will be waiting for you at the rest stop. After lunch you will continue the journey down the mountain until you reach a coffee plantation where you will take a tour and see a demonstration of local coffee production. The next stop will be at the Mountain Dew Waterfall for a refreshing dip to mark the end of the adventure.After an electrifying day, you will be returned to your Runaway Bay hotel.