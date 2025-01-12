Dipping into the Caribbean Sea, the coastline of Jamaica is as diverse as it is stunning, drawing in everyone from sunseekers looking for a spot to bronze to adventurers looking for a vibrant escape.

Though Jamaica’s culture often takes the spotlight, its beaches hold their own, with crystal-clear surf and some of the finest stretches of sand in the Caribbean.

Most of the island’s renowned beaches can be found along the north and west coasts, especially around Negril, Montego Bay, and Ocho Rios, but the south coast offers secluded spots that are perfect for unwinding.

While some beaches belong to hotels, many are open to the public, sometimes with a small entry fee, so it's easy to experience the island’s natural beauty without hassle.

Here's a guide to the best beaches in Jamaica.



Seven Mile Beach is one of Jamaica's most famous strips of sand. Vilius Veitas/Shutterstock

1. Seven Mile Beach

Best beach for sunset views and snorkeling

Seven Mile Beach, also known as Negril Beach, is one of Jamaica's most popular stretches of sand.

Famous for its clear turquoise waters and abundant marine life, this beach offers prime snorkeling, with coral reefs scattered along its length — particularly around the southern end and near the cliffs to the west.

Despite the name, the beach actually spans just over four miles, running from Bloody Bay in the north to Long Bay in the south. Along the shoreline, you’ll find dozens of beachfront resorts, bars and restaurants.

For unbeatable sunset views, head to the beach's western edge, where the clifftop provides an elevated perch for watching Negril’s breathtaking sunsets.

Local Tip: With so many resorts along the beach, it can be difficult to find free access points to the sand. There’s one between Drifter’s Bar and Merrils Beach Resorts and another across from the Sunrise Club. Look for the small yellow signs that read “Negril Beach Access Point” along Norman Manley Blvd.

2. Frenchman’s Cove

Best for photography enthusiasts

A true gem nestled in Port Antonio, Frenchman’s Cove is a small but picturesque beach where a freshwater river meets the sea.

With its white sand surrounded by lush greenery, this secluded beach has quite a movie pedigree, featuring in films such as Lord of the Flies (1990) and Knight and Day (2010).

The beach is framed by verdant greenery on both sides, creating a picturesque natural crescent that's perfect for photos. Another popular Instagram spot is on the swing above the river section.

Planning Tip: As of December 2024, there's an entry fee of JMD$2,500 (USD$25) for visitors who aren’t staying at the Frenchman’s Cove Resort. The beach is open from 9am to 5pm, and users are barred from bringing their own food or drinks.

Ocho Rios Bay Beach is a great stop for folks who like to mix beach time with shopping and dining. Getty Images

3. Ocho Rios Bay Beach (Turtle Beach)

Best beach for activities and amenities



Ocho Rios Bay Beach, commonly known as Turtle Beach, is the main beach in Ocho Rios, stretching for some 500m along Jamaica's north coast.

It’s a popular spot for resort guests, day trippers and cruise passengers, thanks to its proximity to the Ocho Rios cruise port (just a five-minute walk away).

You can enjoy water sports in the bay, and the beach is well-equipped with amenities, including beach chairs and umbrella rentals.

Popular restaurants Ocho Rios restaurants such as Miss T’s Kitchen, Margaritaville and Ocho Rios Jerk Center are within walking distance, along with shopping malls and fast food joints.

Detour: For souvenirs and Jamaican craft items, visit the Ocho Rios Craft Market – about a 10-minute walk from the beach.

4. Mahogany Beach

Best beach to chill and grab a beer

An entry fee of around JMD$500 (US$10 for tourists) gives visitors access to changing areas, a beach chair, and a fine curve of sand at Mahogany Beach in Ocho Rios.

The beach is small compared to others in town, and fills up quickly with locals — many coming from out of town just to relax on the beach with friends.

If you crave refreshment, the Mahagony Beach Bar & Grill restaurant is close at hand. In addition to the beach, there’s also a freshwater river where you can relax in a bamboo chair or go rafting to unwind.

Tha sand gleams brilliantly at Doctor's Cave Beach. Peter Phipp/Getty Images

5. Doctor’s Cave Beach

Best beach for swimming

Doctor’s Cave Beach in Montego Bay is famous for its calm, clear waters, making it a top choice for swimmers. Known for its gentle waves and smooth, soft sand, the beach is perfect for a leisurely dip.

The beach’s location in a sheltered cove helps maintain the calm conditions, while the pristine water is often described as "healing" – a reputation dating back to the 1920s when British osteopath Sir Herbert Barker praised its therapeutic properties.

Planning Tip: For an entry fee of around JMD$1,100 (US$8), you can access the beach, rent lounge chairs, and enjoy the beachside restaurants.

6. Maiden Cay

Best beach for weekend parties

Maiden Cay, located off the coast of Kingston, is the ultimate beach destination for those looking to party on the weekend. Every Sunday, Loose Cannon Tours hosts a widely popular all-inclusive Beach Day, where you can enjoy food, drinks, and music while soaking up the sun.

This uninhabited island is just a short 20-minute boat ride from the mainland near Port Royal, making it an ideal getaway for weekend revelers.

Planning Tip: Book tickets ahead – early birds pay JMD$13,000 (US$85), compared to JMD$14,000 (US$95) at short notice.



There's no official entry fee for lovely Winnifred Beach. Shutterstock

7. Winnifred Beach

Best free beach

Winnifred Beach, located in Portland, is one of Jamaica’s last remaining free beaches, offering a charming and distinctly local atmosphere.

However, while there's no official fee to visit, locals who maintain the beach may request a small donation to help preserve it.

The beach features calm, shallow waters, and it's a popular chill-out spot for residents of Portland. Visitors can enjoy delicious offerings from local vendors, including seafood, jerk chicken and cold drinks. The beach also has showers and changing rooms.

8. Boston Bay Beach

Best beach for surfing

While there isn’t a big surfing culture in Jamaica, Boston Bay Beach, located near Port Antonio, is the island’s premier surfing destination, attracting pro surfers who can be seen riding the consistent waves here throughout the day.

There's an entry fee of around JMD$500 (US$3), and visitors can rent surfboards and even take lessons from the pros on the beach.

The waves typically range from three to six feet, and the breaks are suitable for both beginner and advanced surfers.

Planning Tip: The best time to surf at Boston Bay Beach is during the winter months (November to April) when the waves are at their most consistent and powerful. Early mornings or late afternoons are ideal for catching the swell.

9. Puerto Seco Beach

Best beach for families

Puerto Seco Beach in Saint Ann is the ultimate destination for a fun-filled family beach day. With an aquapark, swimming pool, and various water sports like beach volleyball and jet skis, there’s something for everyone.

The beach also offers amenities such as beach chairs, VIP cabanas and free Wi-Fi, and families can stop for a meal at the restaurant and bar or shop for souvenirs at the gift shop.

Planning Tip: There’s a fee of around JMD$2,500 (US$20) for the amenities, so consider a full-day trip to make the most of it. Weekdays tend to be quieter than weekends, perfect for families.

10. Parottee Beach

Best secluded beach

Located several miles south of Black River, Parottee Beach features dark sand sprinkled with shells facing a pristine stretch of ocean.

The calm, clear waters make it ideal for swimming, and the beach isn’t close to any major tourist towns or attractions – with the exception of Floyd’s Pelican Bar which sits out in the bay.

The beach is mainly used by fishermen from local communities; residents occasionally visit to swim but there's rarely a crowd.

Fisherman's Beach lives up to its name, with lots of popular seafood restaurants. Amy Nakazawa/Getty Images

11. Fisherman’s Beach

Best beach for fresh seafood

Fisherman’s Beach in Ocho Rios may not be the top spot for swimming, but it’s undoubtedly the best place in town for fresh seafood.

Located just beyond the Ocho Rios Fishing Village, the beach is surrounded by some of the town’s best seafood eateries, including Lobster Dave and Whalers.

Both restaurants serve up the freshest catches, sourced directly from the fishermen working right on the beach.

While you eat, you can enjoy views of colorful fishing boats on the shore and fishermen heading out to sea. If you're staying somewhere with cooking facilities, you can also purchase fresh seafood directly from the boats to take home.

Detour: After a beach day, take a short drive to nearby Dunn’s River Falls – a must-see natural attraction where you can climb and splash on the terraces of a scenic cascade.



12. Bamboo Beach Club

Best beach for a lively atmosphere

Located on the north coast in Falmouth, Bamboo Beach Club has a lively atmosphere that's ideal for those seeking a vibrant beach day.

For an entry fee of around JMD$2,000 (US$15), visitors can enjoy soft golden sand, a lively music scene and spontaneous dance parties hosted by energetic staff.

The beach also hosts regular parties and events, and there’s a restaurant and bar, a souvenir shop, free Wi-Fi, cabanas for rent, an official photographer and beachside masseurs. If you want to explore the underwater world, rent some snorkeling gear.

Planning Tip: It's easy to arrange transportation if you’re staying in Falmouth, and there’s a beach bus that transfers visitors from Montego Bay, Kingston and Ocho Rios.

Kingston is close by, but Lime Cay is the vision of a deserted tropical getaway. Getty Images

13. Lime Cay

Best beach near Kingston

Many visitors are surprised to discover that Kingston, Jamaica's capital city, doesn't have its own beach.

However, just a short boat ride away lies Lime Cay, a tiny, uninhabited island off the coast of Port Royal, circled by white sand and beautifully clear waters.

During the week, Lime Cay doesn’t get many visitors – you’ll likely have the island all to yourself if you come to swim or sunbathe.

Y-Knot Bar & Grill in Port Royal offers boat trips to Lime Cay for JMD$2,500 (US$20), and local fishermen from Port Royal also offer transfers.



Planning Tip: While weekdays are peaceful at Lime Cay, weekends (especially Sundays) bring a livelier vibe, with popular boat parties attended by both locals and tourists.

14. Hellshire Beach

Best beach to mingle with locals

Hellshire Beach, located in Portmore, is the most-popular beach for Jamaicans in the Kingston area, thanks to its convenient location and lively vibe. It's also known for its delicious seafood, including fish, lobster, shrimp, and oysters.

You won’t find tourists here too often. Hellshire is a snapshot of what authentic Jamaican beach life is really like — people eating, drinking, smoking, enjoying music, playing football on the sand or playing dominos at beachside restaurants.

On weekends, the beach is livelier, with families, music and lots of vendors.



Local Tip: Sharks are sometimes spotted offshore at night, so avoid night swimming. Stick to daytime visits and keep in mind that the beach is packed on local holidays.



15. Treasure Beach

Best off-the-beaten-path beach

An off-the-beaten-path destination along Jamaica’s south coast, Treasure Beach is made up of five secluded coves, lined with dark sand. Calabash Bay, home to Jakes Hotel, sees the most visitors, and this is also where the biennial Calabash Literary Festival is held.

Frenchman’s Bay, Great Bay, Fort Charles Bay, and Billy’s Bay tend to stay quieter; local fishermen are often the only regulars.

Frenchman’s Bay has a few small beachside restaurants, and Great Bay comes to life each year for the Jakes Triathlon.

All these coves are great for sunbathing and swimming, though the waters can occasionally get rough. Occasionally, you might spot locals biking along the shore.