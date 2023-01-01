Dunn’s River Falls

These famous falls, 3km west of town, are Jamaica’s top-grossing tourist attraction. Great throngs of people at peak hours can sometimes make it seem more like a theme park than a natural wonder, but this doesn’t make the climb up the falls any less exhilarating. You clamber up great tiers of limestone that step down 180m in a series of beautiful cascades and pools. The water is refreshingly cool, with everything shaded by tall rainforest.

Guides can help with the climb (tip expected), but aren’t strictly necessary; although the current is strong in places, the ascent is easily achieved by most able-bodied people. Swimwear is essential. There are changing rooms, and you can rent lockers (J$500) and buy jelly shoes from vendors.

The park also includes food stalls and a restaurant, a kids' playground, and a hard-selling craft market.

Try to visit when the cruise ships aren’t in dock, and ideally when the gates open in the morning (note that when cruise ships are in Ocho Rios, the falls open at 7am). Route taxis from Ocho Rios to St Ann’s Bay can drop you at the entrance.