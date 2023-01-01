This park on the remains of Quadrant Wharf, built in 1777 by the British, remembers the first fateful encounter between the Taíno people of Xaymaca and the European world, when Columbus made landfall on the island during his second voyage to the Americas. There's a large mural and open-air roadside museum featuring anchors, sugar-boiling coppers and an old waterwheel, as well as a diminutive locomotive once used to haul sugar at the nearby Innswood Estate.

There's a simple restaurant-bar overlooking the bay selling burgers, jerk, rice and beans and the like – the park is a popular stop for tour groups travelling between MoBay and Ochi.