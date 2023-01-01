Cranbrook Rainforest Gardens

This vast botanical garden is a tranquil treat, crafted in the lush valley that carves up into the hills south of Laughlands, about 5km west of Priory. Guided tours last around 90 minutes, show off everything from beautiful flowering ginger and heliconias, to the fascinating medicinal properties of the many plants.

The Little River runs through the gardens, and at the top of the gardens there's a gorgeous secluded swimming hole – taking a swimming costume is strongly recommended.

There are perfect spots for picnicking and you could easily spend a pleasant day here relaxing among the greenery.