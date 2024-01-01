At the corner of Market St is the courthouse, erected in elegant cut limestone and red brick in 1866, with a pedimented porch bearing the scales of justice.
Courthouse
Ocho Rios, Port Antonio & the North Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.97 MILES
High on the White River, Jamaica's heavenly Blue Hole is a vision and is an undisputed highlight in Ocho Rios. To reach this popular spot, make your way…
0.89 MILES
This historical park overlooking the sea, less than 1km west of present-day St Ann’s, marks the site of the first Spanish capital on the island – Sevilla…
20.04 MILES
Set amid wide lawns high atop a hill 5km east of Oracabessa and 5km west of Port Maria, Firefly was the home of Sir Noël Coward, the English playwright,…
26.16 MILES
An unexpected bloom of pine trees, mahogany and mahoe grows atop the flinty heads of the Cockpits 3km northwest of Christiana, near Coleyville. This…
4.69 MILES
These famous falls, 3km west of town, are Jamaica’s top-grossing tourist attraction. Great throngs of people at peak hours can sometimes make it seem more…
11.97 MILES
You'll need a car to reach this delightful swimming spot on the White River, 5km beyond Blue Hole on a rough road, but it's worth the adventure. The stone…
6.48 MILES
This park is a tropical fantasia of ferns and bromeliads, palms and exotic shrubs, spread out over 11 hectares centered on an old great house (once a…
26.98 MILES
Tacky Falls is so pristine and isolated that, if you stumbled across them wandering up the coast from Robin’s Bay, you might be tempted to claim them as…
Nearby Ocho Rios, Port Antonio & the North Coast attractions
1. St Ann's Bay Baptist Church
0.03 MILES
The church was built by the British in grand late-Georgian style in 1827.
0.1 MILES
St Ann's Bay market gets busy on Fridays and Saturdays.
0.35 MILES
The grassy forecourt of the parish library on King St is dominated by the Marcus Garvey statue, with St Ann's Bay's greatest son portrayed larger than…
0.48 MILES
Up the hill from the Columbus Monument is the exquisite Catholic church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, built in contemporary Spanish design by an Irish…
0.48 MILES
At the far west end of Main St, at the forgotten end of town, stands the Columbus Monument, a monumental traffic circle topped by a bronze figure of the…
0.89 MILES
3.66 MILES
At Laughing Waters (also called Roaring River), by Mammee Bay, a river appears from rocks amid a shallow ravine about 3km from the sea and spills to a…
4.69 MILES
