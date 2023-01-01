At Laughing Waters (also called Roaring River), by Mammee Bay, a river appears from rocks amid a shallow ravine about 3km from the sea and spills to a charming little public beach. This is where Ursula Andress famously appeared as Honey Ryder, dripping with brine, in the first James Bond movie Dr No. Look for the large fenced-in electrical power structure beside the A3. Follow the river to the beach. Public access to the falls is by foot.