Turtle River Park

This park is a pleasant place for a gentle stroll, with well-tended flower beds and shrubs. There are, alas, no turtles in the small stream running through the park.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • High-angle view of Blue Hole Waterfall in Jamaica.

    Blue Hole

    4.38 MILES

    High on the White River, Jamaica's heavenly Blue Hole is a vision and is an undisputed highlight in Ocho Rios. To reach this popular spot, make your way…

  • Seville Great House

    Seville Great House

    7.52 MILES

    This historical park overlooking the sea, less than 1km west of present-day St Ann’s, marks the site of the first Spanish capital on the island – Sevilla…

  • Firefly

    Firefly

    13.53 MILES

    Set amid wide lawns high atop a hill 5km east of Oracabessa and 5km west of Port Maria, Firefly was the home of Sir Noël Coward, the English playwright,…

  • January 31, 2019: Tourists climbing the rocky terrace of Dunn’s River Falls. 1420942997 adventure, american, beautiful, caribbean, climbing, culture, dunn's river falls, environment, falls, family, flow, forest, fun, green, hand holding, jamaica, jungle, kids, landscape, lifestyle, man, nature, ocho rios, outdoor, people, plant, recreation, river, rock, rocky, saint ann, scenery, scenic, season, sport, tourism, tourist, travel, tree, vacation, vertical, view, wading, walking, water, waterfalls, white, winter, women, work

    Dunn’s River Falls

    2 MILES

    These famous falls, 3km west of town, are Jamaica’s top-grossing tourist attraction. Great throngs of people at peak hours can sometimes make it seem more…

  • Parade

    Parade

    29.86 MILES

    Spanish Town’s finest old buildings enfold this square (more formally known as Emancipation Sq).

  • Spanish Bridge

    Spanish Bridge

    5.52 MILES

    You'll need a car to reach this delightful swimming spot on the White River, 5km beyond Blue Hole on a rough road, but it's worth the adventure. The stone…

  • Shaw Park Gardens

    Shaw Park Gardens

    0.28 MILES

    This park is a tropical fantasia of ferns and bromeliads, palms and exotic shrubs, spread out over 11 hectares centered on an old great house (once a…

  • Tacky Falls

    Tacky Falls

    20.31 MILES

    Tacky Falls is so pristine and isolated that, if you stumbled across them wandering up the coast from Robin’s Bay, you might be tempted to claim them as…

Nearby Ocho Rios attractions

1. Ocho Rios Bay Beach

0.24 MILES

The main beach of Ocho Rios, popular with tourists, is the long fenced-off crescent known variously as Turtle Beach and Ocho Rios Bay, stretching east…

2. Shaw Park Gardens

0.28 MILES

This park is a tropical fantasia of ferns and bromeliads, palms and exotic shrubs, spread out over 11 hectares centered on an old great house (once a…

3. Bob Marley Statue

0.29 MILES

In 1981 the Jamaican government commissioned expressionist sculptor Christopher Gonzáles to create a memorial to Bob Marley for Kingston's Celebrity Park…

4. Island Village Beach

0.33 MILES

The compact Island Village Beach, located at the west end of Main St, is a peaceful small beach with lockers, towels, beach chairs and umbrellas for hire…

5. Clock Tower

0.39 MILES

The center of Ocho Rios is marked by this old clock tower near the market and transportation center. The streets around here are lively at any time of day…

6. Fishermen’s Beach

0.42 MILES

Immediately west of Island Village Beach is the tiny public Fishermen’s Beach, with colorful fishing boats and several eateries serving fresh fish and…

7. Konoko Falls & Botanic Garden

0.51 MILES

This beautiful botanic garden has walkways and trails leading past pools and streams, and feeders buzzing with hummingbirds – a lovely quiet escape from…

8. Mahogany Beach

0.81 MILES

The small and charming Mahogany Beach is particularly popular with locals; it comes to life on weekends with loud music, smells of jerk cooking and…