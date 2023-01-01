Konoko Falls & Botanic Garden

This beautiful botanic garden has walkways and trails leading past pools and streams, and feeders buzzing with hummingbirds – a lovely quiet escape from the cruise-ship buzz of town. A small museum traces Jamaica’s history, and there's an aviary with parrots (and an enormous crocodile). Past the aviary, the paths lead down to an attractive series of waterfalls, surrounded by trees, ferns and flowers, all beautifully maintained. There's a cafe on-site for refreshments.

It was formerly called Coyaba Gardens & Mahoe Falls, a name still more familiar to some Ochi taxi drivers.