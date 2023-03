In 1981 the Jamaican government commissioned expressionist sculptor Christopher Gonzáles to create a memorial to Bob Marley for Kingston's Celebrity Park. The result was a visually arresting 2.7m half-man, half-tree, the defiant Marley apparently growing out of the ground. Unimpressed Marley fans pelted the statue with rocks and fruit upon its unveiling – and so it was relocated to Ocho Rios’ Island Village.