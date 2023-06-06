Ocho Rios

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Colored underwater marine life in a coral reef with tropical fish, Caribbean sea; Shutterstock ID 170518739; Your name (First / Last): Josh/Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/​Online Design​/JoshVogel/IYLs

Shutterstock / Vilainecrevette

Overview

Ocho Rios is a former fishing village on a wide bay that was developed for tourism in the mid-1980s. The frequent docking of cruise ships (sometimes three in a day) at the central pier that commands the town’s focus gives ‘Ochi’ a slightly ‘packaged’ feel, spiced up by the entreaties of ‘guides’ and souvenir sellers. The hassle quotient is relatively minor, however, and the town has a relaxed vibe when there's no ship in dock.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • High-angle view of Blue Hole Waterfall in Jamaica.

    Blue Hole

    Ocho Rios

    High on the White River, Jamaica's heavenly Blue Hole is a vision and is an undisputed highlight in Ocho Rios. To reach this popular spot, make your way…

  • January 31, 2019: Tourists climbing the rocky terrace of Dunn’s River Falls. 1420942997 adventure, american, beautiful, caribbean, climbing, culture, dunn's river falls, environment, falls, family, flow, forest, fun, green, hand holding, jamaica, jungle, kids, landscape, lifestyle, man, nature, ocho rios, outdoor, people, plant, recreation, river, rock, rocky, saint ann, scenery, scenic, season, sport, tourism, tourist, travel, tree, vacation, vertical, view, wading, walking, water, waterfalls, white, winter, women, work

    Dunn’s River Falls

    Ocho Rios

    These famous falls, 3km west of town, are Jamaica’s top-grossing tourist attraction. Great throngs of people at peak hours can sometimes make it seem more…

  • Spanish Bridge

    Spanish Bridge

    Ocho Rios

    You'll need a car to reach this delightful swimming spot on the White River, 5km beyond Blue Hole on a rough road, but it's worth the adventure. The stone…

  • Konoko Falls & Botanic Garden

    Konoko Falls & Botanic Garden

    Ocho Rios

    This beautiful botanic garden has walkways and trails leading past pools and streams, and feeders buzzing with hummingbirds – a lovely quiet escape from…

  • Fishermen’s Beach

    Fishermen’s Beach

    Ocho Rios

    Immediately west of Island Village Beach is the tiny public Fishermen’s Beach, with colorful fishing boats and several eateries serving fresh fish and…

  • Bob Marley Statue

    Bob Marley Statue

    Ocho Rios

    In 1981 the Jamaican government commissioned expressionist sculptor Christopher Gonzáles to create a memorial to Bob Marley for Kingston's Celebrity Park…

  • Shaw Park Gardens

    Shaw Park Gardens

    Ocho Rios

    This park is a tropical fantasia of ferns and bromeliads, palms and exotic shrubs, spread out over 11 hectares centered on an old great house (once a…

  • Ocho Rios Bay Beach

    Ocho Rios Bay Beach

    Ocho Rios

    The main beach of Ocho Rios, popular with tourists, is the long fenced-off crescent known variously as Turtle Beach and Ocho Rios Bay, stretching east…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Ocho Rios

The exterior of the Jamaican villa where writer Ian Fleming created James Bond

Hotels

Rent the Jamaican villa where Ian Fleming created James Bond

Aug 16, 2019 • 1 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Ocho Rios with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Ocho Rios