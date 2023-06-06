Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shutterstock / Vilainecrevette
Ocho Rios is a former fishing village on a wide bay that was developed for tourism in the mid-1980s. The frequent docking of cruise ships (sometimes three in a day) at the central pier that commands the town’s focus gives ‘Ochi’ a slightly ‘packaged’ feel, spiced up by the entreaties of ‘guides’ and souvenir sellers. The hassle quotient is relatively minor, however, and the town has a relaxed vibe when there's no ship in dock.
Ocho Rios
High on the White River, Jamaica's heavenly Blue Hole is a vision and is an undisputed highlight in Ocho Rios. To reach this popular spot, make your way…
Ocho Rios
These famous falls, 3km west of town, are Jamaica’s top-grossing tourist attraction. Great throngs of people at peak hours can sometimes make it seem more…
Ocho Rios
You'll need a car to reach this delightful swimming spot on the White River, 5km beyond Blue Hole on a rough road, but it's worth the adventure. The stone…
Ocho Rios
This beautiful botanic garden has walkways and trails leading past pools and streams, and feeders buzzing with hummingbirds – a lovely quiet escape from…
Ocho Rios
Immediately west of Island Village Beach is the tiny public Fishermen’s Beach, with colorful fishing boats and several eateries serving fresh fish and…
Ocho Rios
In 1981 the Jamaican government commissioned expressionist sculptor Christopher Gonzáles to create a memorial to Bob Marley for Kingston's Celebrity Park…
Ocho Rios
This park is a tropical fantasia of ferns and bromeliads, palms and exotic shrubs, spread out over 11 hectares centered on an old great house (once a…
Ocho Rios
The main beach of Ocho Rios, popular with tourists, is the long fenced-off crescent known variously as Turtle Beach and Ocho Rios Bay, stretching east…
Get to the heart of Ocho Rios with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Jamaica $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide