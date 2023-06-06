Overview

Ocho Rios is a former fishing village on a wide bay that was developed for tourism in the mid-1980s. The frequent docking of cruise ships (sometimes three in a day) at the central pier that commands the town’s focus gives ‘Ochi’ a slightly ‘packaged’ feel, spiced up by the entreaties of ‘guides’ and souvenir sellers. The hassle quotient is relatively minor, however, and the town has a relaxed vibe when there's no ship in dock.