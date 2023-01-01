You'll need a car to reach this delightful swimming spot on the White River, 5km beyond Blue Hole on a rough road, but it's worth the adventure. The stone bridge, built by the Spanish in the 17th century, sits over a lazy bend in the river, surrounded by shady trees and giant bamboo. There's a rope swing off the bridge if you're feeling brave (it's higher up than it looks), or admire the local lads who show off their tricks.

Alternatively, find a picnic spot on the opposite bank and wade in the shallows – it's the perfect spot for an afternoon's lazing. There's a stall selling cold drinks, and with a new access road being built, you'll probably be able to buy food there soon.