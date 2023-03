On the bluff west of the Rio Nuevo river mouth is this little-visited site where, in 1658, the English forces fought their decisive battle against the Spanish, sending them fleeing to Cuba. A plaque here records the events and there’s a small exhibition on the area’s historical heritage.

It's on the main road, behind gates that make it look like you're entering a private housing estate. Call ahead to check if the site is actually open, as it's volunteer-run.