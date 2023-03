This working plantation and botanical farm is at Crescent on the B13, some 5km south of Oracabessa. It offers enjoyable garden tours in a plantation setting, which teaches visitors about banana and sugarcane – two staple crops that have played an important part in the development of the area. You can opt to visit the groves of coconuts (the current main crop) and other tropical fruits and medicinal herbs, and sample the produce and fresh juices.