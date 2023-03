This 809-hectare working plantation, near Bailey’s Vale, 10km southwest of Port Maria, grows bananas, coconuts, sugarcane, pineapple and citrus for export. It’s centered on a wooden great house dating back to the 1700s, with an impressive interior furnished with Oriental rugs and antique furniture, and even an original suit of armor. The one-hour plantation tours are in a canopied jitney.

It's signed from the A3.