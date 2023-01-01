This beautiful colonial house was built in 1881 by George Stiebel, the first black millionaire in Jamaica. Antique lovers will enjoy the guided tour, highlights of which include some very ornate porcelain chandeliers and fascinating paintings and photographs. Note the trompe l'oeil of palms in the entrance foyer and the roundabout chairs, designed to accommodate a man wearing a sword. Amid the grand surroundings, Stiebel even managed to discreetly tuck a gambling room away in the attic.

The tree-shaded lawns of Devon House are very popular with Kingstonians. The popular former carriage house and courtyard are home to several shops – including Devon House I-Scream (tours include a free scoop).