Peter Tosh Museum

Reggae legend Peter Tosh finally gets his due in this tiny museum. A co-founder of The Wailers (he co-wrote 'Get up, Stand up'), Tosh was an early campaigner against apartheid, a pan-Africanist and an advocate for ganja – most notably on his album Legalize It. The museum tells his story with respect and makes the most of its small collection of memorabilia, including a pair of Mick Jagger's gold microphones from when Tosh toured with the Stones.

The most notable item is his famous guitar shaped like an M16 rifle, while the most unexpected is Tosh's beloved unicycle, bringing a touch of levity into the life of this militant musician.