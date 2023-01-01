Wolmer’s School & Mico Teachers’ College

At the northern end of National Heroes Park, you’ll find Wolmer’s School, a venerable educational establishment founded in 1729 that has produced many notable figures, including prime ministers and governor-generals.

The impressive 1909 wooden colonial structures nearby house one of the oldest teacher-training colleges in the world, Mico Teachers’ College, which owes its existence to the 11th-hour refusal by Lady Mico’s nephew to marry one of her six nieces in 1670.

The unused dowry was invested, and a century and a half later the considerable accumulated assets were used to establish the Mico College, with a mission to educate former slaves after emancipation.