Jamaica’s parliament meets at Gordon House, immediately north of Headquarters House. The rather plain brick-and-concrete building was constructed in 1960 and named after national hero the Right Excellent George William Gordon (1820–65). You can visit Gordon House by prior arrangement to watch how the Jamaican parliament conducts business.

The legislature has a single chamber, where the House of Representatives and the Senate meet at different times – the former at 2pm on Tuesday (and sometimes, during pressing business, on Wednesday at the same hour), and the latter at 11am on Friday. When the legislature is not in session, the marshals may let visitors in at their discretion (bring ID).