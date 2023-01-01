At the end of a tree-lined courtyard, decorated with cheerful mosaics and a mural depicting Marcus Garvey, stands Liberty Hall, the headquarters of Garvey’s UNIA (Universal Negro Improvement Association) in the 1930s. The building now contains an excellent multimedia museum about the man and his work, which allows the visitor to appreciate Garvey’s impact as a founder of pan-Africanism.

As in Garvey’s day, Liberty Hall has a community outreach program, holding after-school programs for neighborhood children and computer literacy classes. There's also a superb reference library with a focus on Garvey, African history and the diaspora.