Few have had an impact on modern Jamaican music like Alpha Boys School and its students. A nonprofit vocational school serving young men from the inner city, Alpha has been administered by the Religious Sisters of Mercy since 1890. The school is where many of Jamaica's musical pioneers in jazz, ska and reggae (from Skatalites members to Yellowman) got their start.

Hour-long musical history tours run every Friday at 11am, but if you've got some chops you can book a session playing live with Alpha alumni – a brilliant reggae jam experience.