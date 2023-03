The 30-hectare, oval-shaped National Heroes Park hosts National Heroes Circle, dedicated to Jamaica’s seven national heroes. Sir Alexander Bustamante, Norman Manley and Marcus Garvey are all buried here, and there are symbolic memorials to Nanny, Sam Sharpe, and Paul Bogle and George William Gordon of the 1865 Morant Bay Rebellion.

Other celebrated Jamaicans buried here include Michael Manley, ‘Crown Prince of Reggae’ Dennis Brown, and ‘Miss Lou,’ the revered patois poet Louise Bennett.