Formerly the more sedately named Prospect Plantation, this beautiful old hilltop great house and 405-hectare property has rebranded as an active adventure park. Get off-road in the 'wet & dirty' buggy ride. More relaxing are tours through the scenic grounds among banana, cassava, cocoa, coconut, coffee, pineapple and pimento by Segway (adult/child US$76/54), horse (US$54/43) or tractor-powered jitney (US$39/22).