Trench Town Culture Yard

Trench Town, which began life as a much-prized housing project erected by the British in the 1930s, is widely credited as the birthplace of ska, rocksteady and reggae. It has been immortalized in numerous reggae songs, not least Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman No Cry,’ the poignant anthem penned by Marley’s mentor, Vincent ‘Tata’ Ford, which was written here.

The yard's museum is stocked with Wailers memorabilia, along with the rusted-out carcass of a VW bus that belonged to the Wailers in the 1960s, and the small bedroom that was Bob and Rita Marley’s home before superstardom. Tours include a visit to the house and yard, parts of the surrounding neighborhood and its series of splendid murals.

Also on-site is the Trench Town Development Association, responsible for transforming the home into a community-based heritage site, and dedicated to promoting social justice and self-reliance.