Ba Beta Kristian Church of Haile Selassie I

Kingston

LoginSave

The line between Rastafari and the Ethiopian Orthodox Church can sometimes be a fluid one, and nowhere is it on display more than at this church. The 11am Sunday service here is a colorful affair, but to attend, women must wear dresses and keep their hair covered, while shorts are forbidden for men. The two sexes sit on either side of the aisle.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Interior of National Gallery.

    National Gallery of Jamaica

    0.62 MILES

    The superlative collection of Jamaican art housed by the National Gallery is the finest on the island and should on no account be missed. As well as…

  • Blue Mountains in Jamaica

    Blue Mountain Peak

    15.22 MILES

    Highest of the highlights, Blue Mountain Peak reaches 2256m above sea level, and no visit to the area should neglect a predawn hike to its summit for a…

  • Nanny Falls

    Nanny Falls

    25.92 MILES

    The idyllic waterfall and swimming hole of Nanny Falls is a 30-minute walk uphill from the end of Moore Town, passing under huge ferns, Jamaican apple…

  • Bob Marley Museum, Kingston, Jamaica

    Bob Marley Museum

    3.38 MILES

    The large, creaky, colonial-era wooden house on Hope Rd, where Bob Marley lived and recorded from 1975 until his death in 1981, is the city’s most-visited…

  • Devon House in Kingston, Jamaica.

    Devon House

    2.86 MILES

    This beautiful colonial house was built in 1881 by George Stiebel, the first black millionaire in Jamaica. Antique lovers will enjoy the guided tour,…

  • Frenchman's Cove

    Frenchman’s Cove

    29.63 MILES

    This beautiful little cove just east of Drapers boasts a small but perfect white-sand beach, where the water is fed by a freshwater river that spits…

  • Firefly

    Firefly

    29.83 MILES

    Set amid wide lawns high atop a hill 5km east of Oracabessa and 5km west of Port Maria, Firefly was the home of Sir Noël Coward, the English playwright,…

  • Life Yard

    Life Yard

    0.9 MILES

    An innovative art and permaculture scheme, Life Yard is regenerating an area of downtown Kingston once beset with gang problems. The program is centered…

View more attractions

Nearby Kingston attractions

1. Coronation Market

0.17 MILES

This huge cast iron–framed hall hosts the biggest market in the English-speaking Caribbean. It holds a special place in Jamaican culture as both 'stomach'…

2. Beat Street

0.26 MILES

Beat Street is the popular name for Orange St, running north from the corner of Parade. It's one of the great wellsprings of Jamaican music and was home…

3. Ward Theatre

0.27 MILES

At North Parade, the distinguished Ward Theatre, built in 1911, once hosted the annual Boxing Day pantomime – a riotous, irreverent social satire. Sadly,…

4. Liberty Hall

0.3 MILES

At the end of a tree-lined courtyard, decorated with cheerful mosaics and a mural depicting Marcus Garvey, stands Liberty Hall, the headquarters of Garvey…

6. Parade

0.33 MILES

William Grant Park, more commonly known as ‘Parade,’ is the bustling heart of Downtown, and originally hosted a fortress erected in 1694 with guns…

7. Statue of Alexander Bustamante

0.35 MILES

The south entrance to Parade is watched over by a statue of a wild-looking Alexander Bustamante, Jamaica's first prime minister.

8. Statue of Queen Victoria

0.38 MILES

An imperious statue of Queen Victoria stands unamused at the eastern side of Parade, erected in 1897 for her diamond jubilee. As well as noting her role…