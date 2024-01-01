Ba Beta Kristian Church of Haile Selassie I

The line between Rastafari and the Ethiopian Orthodox Church can sometimes be a fluid one, and nowhere is it on display more than at this church. The 11am Sunday service here is a colorful affair, but to attend, women must wear dresses and keep their hair covered, while shorts are forbidden for men. The two sexes sit on either side of the aisle.
