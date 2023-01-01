Gallery Joe James

This is the sort of wonderful old place eccentrics dream of owning. In this case, said eccentric is Mr Joe James, father of former England and Liverpool goalkeeper David James, who has turned a creaky old hotel into a museum/gallery of his paintings, carvings and masks. His seascapes and nudes are particularly compelling and in years past he has exhibited abroad.

The hotel rooms (from US$120) were closed for renovation at research time. Should you wish to linger, the balconies catch the sea breeze.