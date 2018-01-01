Montego Bay Sightseeing Tour, Luminous Lagoon, and Rose Hall

Montego Bay City Sightseeing and Rose Hall Candlelight Tour:Your afternoon and evening Super Saver begins with hotel pickup in Negril, at the Grand Palladium resort in Lucea or in Montego Bay, depending on option selected when booking. If you’re staying in Negril or at Grand Palladium, relax on the scenic drive along Jamaica’s gorgeous northern coastline to Montego Bay.Upon arrival in Mobay, as it’s called locally, explore the city on a one-hour sightseeing driving tour with your guide. View attractions like Sam Sharpe Square, named after a 19th-century slave who led the 1831 revolt known as the Christmas Slave Rebellion. You can see the statue of Sam Sharpe, as well as surrounding colonial buildings and the St James Museum. Then drive by St James Parish Church, one of the country’s finest churches with its stained glass and pieces of art by English sculptor John Bacon, and enjoy a drive through residential neighborhoods to admire graceful Georgian homes that date back to the prosperous days of the sugar trade.End your tour of Montego Bay at a local shop called Rainbow, where you have 45 minutes of free time. Browse Jamaican goods like rum, coffee, cigars and bottles of the island’s beloved jerk seasoning, and stock up on a few gifts and souvenirs. Don’t forget to also grab a bite to eat for dinner (own expense) at one of the neighboring restaurants. Next, head with your guide about 15 minutes to Rose Hall Great House, known for the haunting tale of Annie Palmer, the ‘White Witch of Rose Hall.’ Legend says that Annie killed her three husbands and several slave lovers before being killed herself in her bed. During your one-hour tour through the 18th-century Georgian mansion, listen to the story and discover for yourself if Annie truly haunts the house, which also features historical furnishings and décor for you to admire. Luminous Lagoon Night Cruise:After Rose Hall Great House, make the 30-minute drive with your guide to Luminous Lagoon for the second part of your Super Saver. Located in the parish of Trelawny near where the Martha Brae River meets the Caribbean, the natural lagoon is home to harmless microscopic organisms that glow with phosphorescent light in the shallow water.Take a 30-minute boat ride on the lagoon to marvel at this natural phenomenon and learn from your guide what causes the eerie, entrancing light, which only appears after dark. If you're feeling adventurous, take a swim in the glowing water, one of only a few like it in the world!When you return to shore, you’ll head back to Montego Bay, Grand Palladium or Negril for hotel drop-off. During the drive back to Grand Palladium and Negril, a stop is made to purchase food and drinks (own expense).