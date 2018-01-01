Welcome to Negril
In both geography and character, Negril can be split neatly in two. To the north is the erroneously named Seven Mile Beach (it’s a little more than 4 miles long). Further south, the West End is the original Negril of hippy-era legend. Here precipitous cliffs, up to 50ft high in places, plunge into the azure ocean. Negril 'town' is sandwiched between the two, on the edge of the West End.
Negril activities
Montego Bay Roundtrip Airport Transfer
Whether you’re traveling individually, as a couple or in a group, your ground transport needs are covered by this shared round-trip transport service between Montego Bay airport and hotels in north Jamaica.After landing at Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport at the start of your vacation, meet your friendly and professional driver at the terminal. Then, skip any long lines for cabs and hop aboard your air-conditioned shuttle vehicle to travel to the following accommodation: hotels in Montego Bay, Negril, Ocho Rios, Runaway Bay and Trelawny, and the Tryall, Round Hill and Grand Palladium hotels.The transfer service is just as convenient when your vacation finishes. When the time comes, meet your driver at your hotel and relax as you’re whisked back to the airport in time for your flight departure. It’s a hassle-free, two-way service that gives you great peace of mind both before and during your vacation.When making a booking for this shared round-trip transfer from Montego Bay airport to your north Jamaica accommodation, you will need to provide your arrival and return flight details and your hotel details. Your round-trip transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-48 hours prior to your arrival in Montego Bay, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).
Jamaican ATV Off-Road Adventure in Sandy Bay
Start your safari experience with a pickup from your Montego Bay or Negril hotel. Board your air-conditioned minibus or coach and travel to the safari ranch in Sandy Bay.When you arrive, get a safety briefing and tour rundown from an instructor. Learn how to drive your ATV, watch a demonstration, and strap on your helmet for a practice ride. Once you feel confident on your four-wheel bike, set off on your adventure with an experienced guide leading the way!Rumble through the rugged countryside and as you gain confidence, pick up speed on your bike. Splash through puddles, speed past citrus plantations, roar up and down hills, and thrill as you bump along the twisting dirt trails.Journey through the lush plains of the Blue Hole Estate, pass the beautiful community of Cascade in the parish of Hanover, and trundle by the farming village of Smithfield. Pause at one of the island’s oldest Presbyterian churches, built by slaves in 1840; and climb through forested slopes to a mountain viewpoint, at 2,200 feet (670m) above sea level, to admire the panoramic views. Along the way, discover some of Jamaica’s native flora and fauna, and hear from your guide how some plants are used in the island’s beloved herbal remedies.When the time comes, return to the safari ranch. Leave your ATV and perhaps revive your energies with a meal or drinks (both at own expense) at the ranch bar and grill.Then, relax on your return journey, where your tour ends with a hotel drop-off.
Black River Cruise, YS Falls, and Rum Estate Tour from Negril
Your tour starts with hotel pickup in Negril by comfortable coach for the 50-mile (80-km) drive southeast to the parish of St Elizabeth, where the Black River — one of Jamaica’s longest — flows toward the Caribbean Sea.Upon arrival, hop aboard a pontoon boat with your local guide for your 1-hour journey along the slow-moving river, bordered on both sides by trees, bushes and other vegetation that create a lush, tropical setting. Watch for native birds like herons and egrets, and as you cruise past the mangrove marshes, keep an eye out for the river’s most notorious inhabitants — crocodiles!After your boat ride, enjoy a traditional Jamaican lunch of chicken, fish or pork before making the 30-minute drive north to YS Falls. When you arrive at the 120-foot (37-meter) waterfall, where water from the YS River pours down seven tiers of cliffs, use the changing rooms to put on your swimsuit, and then you’re free to enjoy the falls however you wish. Take a dip in the cool waters, walk along the river pathway or just relax on the riverbank and enjoy the scene.Finally, return to your coach for the 25-minute drive to your last destination, Appleton Estate, one of Jamaica’s oldest distilleries, which has been producing high-quality rum for more than 250 years. Tour the property to see Appleton's copper pot stills, which give the rum a distinctive flavor, and get a look at the oak barrels, where some of the premium rums age for up to 30 years. You’ll also learn about Appleton’s prestigious history and fermentation process, during which water naturally filtered by limestone is combined with sugar cane molasses and a special yeast culture, which results in its much-lauded flavor. Once you’ve discovered how and where Appleton rum is made, enjoy a tasting! Try different types of Jamaican rums and rum liqueurs, and then head back to Negril, where your tour ends with hotel drop-off.
Negril Sightseeing Tour with Sunset at Rick’s Cafe
Explore one of Jamaica’s famously laid-back towns with a full-day tour of Negril. Enjoy the small-town atmosphere of Negril as you drive along its only road, which parallels seven miles of gorgeous white-sand beaches. You’ll have a chance to act as a local and enjoy an authentic Jamaican lunch (own expense) of jerk chicken and other island specialties. Bask in the Caribbean sun as turquoise waters lap against the white sand of Negril’s beaches.From the beach, you’ll head to the center of Negril with your knowledgeable guide. Visit the world-famous Rick’s Cafe, located on the West End Cliffs. You’ll have the opportunity to watch the magnificent colors of the Jamaican sunset while relaxing with a cool beverage (own expense). You may even see a few locals dive into the crystal waters from the popular diving spot on the rocks!Once the sun has set, and you have finished your cocktails, you'll be transported back to your hotel.
Luminous Lagoon Night Cruise in Jamaica
Explore Jamaica's Luminous Lagoon on this night cruise from Montego Bay, Ocho Rios or Negril. The lagoon is full of tiny, harmless microscopic organisms that give the water it's iridescent blue-green look. See this fascinating natural wonder in person on this night cruise. After pickup from your hotel, head to the Luminous Lagoon, located in the parish of Trelawny and part of the Martha Brae River. Walk to the the launching point, board a small boat and head out onto the lagoon with your expert guide. Learn about why the lagoon glows as you cruise to the center of the lagoon, which is less than 5 feet (1.5 meters) deep, and enjoy a complimentary beverage. As the water gets disturbed, see an eerie light illuminating from below. If you're feeling adventurous, take a swim in the glowing water, one of only a few like it in the world! Don’t worry -- the lagoon’s eerie-looking water is actually completely harmless. After exploring this Jamaican natural wonder, you'll be transported back to your hotel.Note: depending on your hotel location, transportation varies from 1hour to 2.5 hours one way.
Montego Bay Sightseeing Tour, Luminous Lagoon, and Rose Hall
Montego Bay City Sightseeing and Rose Hall Candlelight Tour:Your afternoon and evening Super Saver begins with hotel pickup in Negril, at the Grand Palladium resort in Lucea or in Montego Bay, depending on option selected when booking. If you’re staying in Negril or at Grand Palladium, relax on the scenic drive along Jamaica’s gorgeous northern coastline to Montego Bay.Upon arrival in Mobay, as it’s called locally, explore the city on a one-hour sightseeing driving tour with your guide. View attractions like Sam Sharpe Square, named after a 19th-century slave who led the 1831 revolt known as the Christmas Slave Rebellion. You can see the statue of Sam Sharpe, as well as surrounding colonial buildings and the St James Museum. Then drive by St James Parish Church, one of the country’s finest churches with its stained glass and pieces of art by English sculptor John Bacon, and enjoy a drive through residential neighborhoods to admire graceful Georgian homes that date back to the prosperous days of the sugar trade.End your tour of Montego Bay at a local shop called Rainbow, where you have 45 minutes of free time. Browse Jamaican goods like rum, coffee, cigars and bottles of the island’s beloved jerk seasoning, and stock up on a few gifts and souvenirs. Don’t forget to also grab a bite to eat for dinner (own expense) at one of the neighboring restaurants. Next, head with your guide about 15 minutes to Rose Hall Great House, known for the haunting tale of Annie Palmer, the ‘White Witch of Rose Hall.’ Legend says that Annie killed her three husbands and several slave lovers before being killed herself in her bed. During your one-hour tour through the 18th-century Georgian mansion, listen to the story and discover for yourself if Annie truly haunts the house, which also features historical furnishings and décor for you to admire. Luminous Lagoon Night Cruise:After Rose Hall Great House, make the 30-minute drive with your guide to Luminous Lagoon for the second part of your Super Saver. Located in the parish of Trelawny near where the Martha Brae River meets the Caribbean, the natural lagoon is home to harmless microscopic organisms that glow with phosphorescent light in the shallow water.Take a 30-minute boat ride on the lagoon to marvel at this natural phenomenon and learn from your guide what causes the eerie, entrancing light, which only appears after dark. If you're feeling adventurous, take a swim in the glowing water, one of only a few like it in the world!When you return to shore, you’ll head back to Montego Bay, Grand Palladium or Negril for hotel drop-off. During the drive back to Grand Palladium and Negril, a stop is made to purchase food and drinks (own expense).