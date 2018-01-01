Welcome to Ocho Rios
Tourism has endowed the town with a great eating scene, lively nightlife, and a plethora of guiding companies offering everything from scuba diving to zip-line tours. Throw in some of Jamaica's best waterfalls on its doorstep, and Ocho Rios makes an excellent base for exploring the north coast.
Dunns River Falls and Ocho Rios Shopping Tour
Your 6-hour tour starts with hotel pickup for the scenic drive to Dunn’s River Falls, about 60 miles (97 km) east of Montego Bay along Jamaica’s North Coast Highway. During the 1.5-hour drive, look out the window to admire views of the Caribbean and the rural countryside, and pass by the historical town of Falmouth and Columbus Park, where Christopher Columbus first landed on the island.When you arrive at this popular natural attraction — known for its lush setting and for its roles in the Tom Cruise movie Cocktail and the James Bond movie Dr No — learn a bit about its characteristics, most notably how it’s one of the only waterfalls on Earth that empties directly into the ocean. Then get ready to climb up to the top! Before you begin your ascension of the 600-foot (180-meter) terraced falls, put on non-slip water shoes (available for rental if you don’t bring your own) and hold hands with the people next to you. Then carefully follow your guide up the ‘steps’ formed by the naturally chiseled rocks. Stop along the way to swim in one of the small pools that have formed on the different levels, and when you reach the top, finally out of the trees, you’ll be rewarded with a nice view. Climbing the falls is optional; if you’d rather relax, just hang out on the deck located near the river to admire the falls, go swimming in the natural lagoon at the bottom or relax on the adjacent beach. Shopping option (an additional three hours):If you choose the shopping option, you’ll visit the town of Ocho Rios before heading to Dunn’s River Falls. Spend time at a shopping center and craft market to pick up gifts and souvenirs. There are plenty of requisite T-shirts and shot glasses to be found, as well as native wood carvings and other artwork, jewelry, and local rum and coffee. You can also enjoy lunch at one of the many restaurants located around the area (own expense). Your day trip ends with the return drive to Montego Bay.
Heritage Beach Horse Ride
Enjoy exploring the beautiful island of Jamaica on horseback! After pickup from your hotel, you'll be given a brief overview and safety instruction. No experience necessary on this fun, adventurous tour! After this,your horseback riding adventure begins. First, you'll ride towards the beach. You'll pass castles and sugar factories dating back nearly 500 years ago. Watch out for herons and other water fowl as you make your way through the shallow waters. Enjoy a refreshment at the end of your ride!
Cruise to Dunn's River Falls from Ocho Rios or Montego Bay
After pickup from your hotel, board your 65-foot (20-meter) catamaran and stretch out on an open deck as you cruise through the Caribbean. Take in the gorgeous views of the wide-open sea as you sunbathe or lounge in the shade, while your crew takes you to beautiful Dunn’s River Falls – a must-see natural landmark in Jamaica. Along the way, stop for a swim and snorkel in the crystal waters where coral reefs teem with tropical fish.When you reach Dunn’s River Falls, one of Jamaica's national treasures, enjoy the beautiful beach where the river meets the Caribbean Sea. Then, follow your expert guide up the falls on a mild hike to the top of the 600-foot (182-meter) cascade. As you climb, stop for a dip into one of the many refreshing lagoons created by the terraced rocks, and take in the gorgeous surroundings below. You might even recognize the pristine landscape of Dunn’s River Falls from the popular James Bond movie, Dr. No.After your adventure, climb back aboard your catamaran and enjoy a rum punch party to rhythms of authentic Jamaican music. Let your guide teach you a new dance move or two before your half-day cruise ends with transport back to your hotel.
Blue Hole Private Tour from Ocho Rios
Your tour will begin with pickup in a private vehicle from your hotel in and around Ocho Rios. You will drive through main street and experience the beauty of the town, see clock that signifies the town center, and travel east up into the community of Exchange to see the culture of the people and the different Jamaican lifestyle. Along the way, take notice of the oldest hydroelectric plant in Jamaica. Upon arrival at the Blue Hole you will be introduced to your expert guide. Enjoy cascading waterfalls and swimming in many different pools of blue water and make sure to have a body massage from the cool refreshing waterfalls. Don't forget to explore the cave and rope swing and remember to take memorable pictures.The tour ends with a sightseeing tour of Ocho Rios before you are returned to your hotel.
Jamaica Dunn's River Falls Snorkel Cruise
On this Dunn's River Falls and snorkeling cruise you will experience an unforgettable day of fun and sun aboard a comfortable catamaran. Your driver will pick you up from the lobby of your resort and bring you to Mahogany Beach where you will enjoy a Jamaican buffet lunch (select options only) before boarding the catamaran.Once on board, we will cruise to the snorkel area. Take a dip in the warm Caribbean sea where you can swim/snorkel and enjoy the underwater picturesque view beneath you. Then back to the catamaran where you can enjoy refreshment as you sail pass Emerald hills, historical sites and numerous waterfalls before docking at the world famous Dunn's River Falls. Expert guides lead your climb up the impressive cascading 600- foot (183 meters) waterfalls. The invigorating jaunt through the scenic tropical rain forest is a primer for the fun awaiting you on the sail home. Greeted back onboard with a smile and an open bar, the DJ pumps up the volume and it's time to party!Tour duration 3 1/2 hoursSample Menu (subject to change)Jerk chicken, Spanish rice, coleslaw, breadNot available for clients from Carnival Corporation.
Ocho Rios Tour with Dunn's River Falls and Green Grotto Caves
Green Grotto Caves:After hotel pickup, head west along Jamaica’s northern coast to Green Grotto Caves, about 20 miles (32 km) from Ocho Rios. When you arrive, you have about one hour to explore the limestone caves, which get their name from the green algae that cover the walls. See the caves’ stalagmites, stalactites and crystal-clear underground lake, and hear about their fascinating history, which includes being an escape route during the English invasion of the 1600s and a hiding place for barrels of rum during WWII. Watch for one of the several species of bats that live in the caves, and look for small marine life like barnacles.When your time is up, head back to your tour vehicle for the drive to Dunn’s River Falls.Dunn’s River Falls:An approximate 25-minute drive back toward Ocho Rios takes you to Dunn’s River Falls, one of Jamaica’s most popular natural attractions, known for its lush setting and for its roles in the James Bond movie Dr. No and the Tom Cruise movie Cocktail. Often called a living phenomenon because it’s continuously rebuilt from calcium carbonate and sodium deposits in the river, Dunn’s River Falls is one of the only waterfalls in the world that empties directly into the sea. When you arrive, you have an hour of free time to enjoy the falls however you wish. Just relax on the deck located near Dunn's River to admire the falls, go swimming in the natural pools at the bottom or, if you’re up for a little adventure, climb up to the top of the 600-foot (180-meter) terraced falls. As you walk up the ‘steps’ made by the naturally chiseled rocks, stop along the way to swim in one of the small lagoons that have formed on the different levels. When you reach the top, you’ll be rewarded with a nice view. (The rocks can be slippery, but there are guides along the way to help you.)After your Dunn's River Falls experience, return to Ocho Rios for hotel drop-off.