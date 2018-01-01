Dunns River Falls and Ocho Rios Shopping Tour

Your 6-hour tour starts with hotel pickup for the scenic drive to Dunn’s River Falls, about 60 miles (97 km) east of Montego Bay along Jamaica’s North Coast Highway. During the 1.5-hour drive, look out the window to admire views of the Caribbean and the rural countryside, and pass by the historical town of Falmouth and Columbus Park, where Christopher Columbus first landed on the island.When you arrive at this popular natural attraction — known for its lush setting and for its roles in the Tom Cruise movie Cocktail and the James Bond movie Dr No — learn a bit about its characteristics, most notably how it’s one of the only waterfalls on Earth that empties directly into the ocean. Then get ready to climb up to the top! Before you begin your ascension of the 600-foot (180-meter) terraced falls, put on non-slip water shoes (available for rental if you don’t bring your own) and hold hands with the people next to you. Then carefully follow your guide up the ‘steps’ formed by the naturally chiseled rocks. Stop along the way to swim in one of the small pools that have formed on the different levels, and when you reach the top, finally out of the trees, you’ll be rewarded with a nice view. Climbing the falls is optional; if you’d rather relax, just hang out on the deck located near the river to admire the falls, go swimming in the natural lagoon at the bottom or relax on the adjacent beach. Shopping option (an additional three hours):If you choose the shopping option, you’ll visit the town of Ocho Rios before heading to Dunn’s River Falls. Spend time at a shopping center and craft market to pick up gifts and souvenirs. There are plenty of requisite T-shirts and shot glasses to be found, as well as native wood carvings and other artwork, jewelry, and local rum and coffee. You can also enjoy lunch at one of the many restaurants located around the area (own expense). Your day trip ends with the return drive to Montego Bay.