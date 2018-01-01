7-Day Bus Tour Across Jamaica from Montego Bay

DAY 1: Montego Bay Sangster Int'l Airport MBJ - PortlandArrival to Jamaica. You will be met at the airport arrival by your dedicated chauffeur with your name tag for identification. Enjoy the 2-hour journey to Portland on-board your comfortable air-conditioned minivan.DAY 2: Portland Today you will get to enjoy Portland Parish! Your personal house staff will provide you with breakfast and local Blue Mountain Coffee. Your guide will take you through the rainforest garden to relax on San San Beach. After the beach you will be taken back to the villa to enjoy a lunch of your choice. After lunch you will head to Port Antonio, the capital of Portland, where your personal guide will take you on a highlights tour of the rural town. After sightseeing in Port Antonio you will be taken back to the villa for your choice of dinner. DAY 3: Portland - KingstonEnjoy the beautiful countryside of Jamaica as we travel from Portland to the Capital City of Kingston. While in Kingston we will tour the Bob Marley museum, Jamaica's first mansion the Devon House, and Port Royal an ancient port where the pirates if the Caribbean once ruled. Enjoy a complimentary local ice cream and a delicious seafood lunch. After lunch you will journey back to Portland for the night.DAY 4: Portland - Ocho RiosToday you will visit the garden parish of Ocho Rios. Climb the famous waterfalls of Dunn's River Falls and enjoy lunch. After lunch there will be a highlights tour of Ocho Rios including a to visit the botanical gardens and a local craft market where you can shop for gifts or souvenirs. After the tour you will be transported back to Portland to enjoy the rest of your evening.DAY 5: Portland Today is a free day where you can choose what you want to do! Enjoy the facilities on the property or trek down to the San San beach. Enjoy lunch on the resort and if you choose to, head off the property for a seaside dinner at a local eatery (additional cost). The day and evening are yours to enjoy any way you choose!DAY 6: Portland On your final day in Portland you will get to take a ride on a bamboo raft, piloted by an licensed rafter, down the Rio Grande river. An authentic Jamaican lunch will be served on the banks of the river. After lunch you will be taken back to the villas where you can get ready to enjoy your last night in Jamaica.DAY 7: Portland - Montego BayReturn to the airport in air-conditioned comfort for your departure flight.