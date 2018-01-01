Welcome to Port Antonio
Ironic, then, that the tentacles of Jamaican tourism first found purchase in Port Antonio. The island’s major banana port, its prosperity began luring visitors at the turn of the 20th century. Celebrity visitors, led by cinematic swashbuckler Errol Flynn, descended on the town in the 1940s. When the tourist attentions moved on to the west of the island, Port Antonio reverted to bananas. As a gateway to lush Portland parish, its laid-back attitude makes it a perfect destination for travelers seeking to get away from it all.
Top experiences in Port Antonio
Amazing hotels and hostels
Port Antonio activities
Port Antonio Day Trip from Ocho Rios
Discover the beauty of Port Antonio when you book this triple tour, traveling east of Ocho Rios on the north coast highway and see the breathtaking view of the Caribbean Sea all the way to Port Antonio. Leaving Ocho Rios you will drive through some of the richest communities in Jamaica. Along the way, you'll see the Ian Fleming International Airport, the famous golden eye resort associated with James Bond. This side of Jamaica is known for huge banana and coconut plantations. The first stop is Somerset Falls. This 45-minute tour take you to the hidden falls where you can swim or take the canoe up stream. Within a few minutes you will be able to see the beautiful falls and the cave. The second stop is at the Blue Lagoon for a 1-hour tour by boat or raft (own expense). Go for a swim in the amazing blue water with depth of 180 feet. At the head of the lagoon there's a mineral spring that you can enjoy. The third and final stop will be at the Rio Grande river for rafting. Float down the river on a 30-foot bamboo raft, relax and take pictures of many birds and lush greenery of the hillside while you raft down to meet the Caribbean Sea.The tour ends with a drive back to your Ocho Rios hotel.
7-Day Bus Tour Across Jamaica from Montego Bay
DAY 1: Montego Bay Sangster Int'l Airport MBJ - PortlandArrival to Jamaica. You will be met at the airport arrival by your dedicated chauffeur with your name tag for identification. Enjoy the 2-hour journey to Portland on-board your comfortable air-conditioned minivan.DAY 2: Portland Today you will get to enjoy Portland Parish! Your personal house staff will provide you with breakfast and local Blue Mountain Coffee. Your guide will take you through the rainforest garden to relax on San San Beach. After the beach you will be taken back to the villa to enjoy a lunch of your choice. After lunch you will head to Port Antonio, the capital of Portland, where your personal guide will take you on a highlights tour of the rural town. After sightseeing in Port Antonio you will be taken back to the villa for your choice of dinner. DAY 3: Portland - KingstonEnjoy the beautiful countryside of Jamaica as we travel from Portland to the Capital City of Kingston. While in Kingston we will tour the Bob Marley museum, Jamaica's first mansion the Devon House, and Port Royal an ancient port where the pirates if the Caribbean once ruled. Enjoy a complimentary local ice cream and a delicious seafood lunch. After lunch you will journey back to Portland for the night.DAY 4: Portland - Ocho RiosToday you will visit the garden parish of Ocho Rios. Climb the famous waterfalls of Dunn's River Falls and enjoy lunch. After lunch there will be a highlights tour of Ocho Rios including a to visit the botanical gardens and a local craft market where you can shop for gifts or souvenirs. After the tour you will be transported back to Portland to enjoy the rest of your evening.DAY 5: Portland Today is a free day where you can choose what you want to do! Enjoy the facilities on the property or trek down to the San San beach. Enjoy lunch on the resort and if you choose to, head off the property for a seaside dinner at a local eatery (additional cost). The day and evening are yours to enjoy any way you choose!DAY 6: Portland On your final day in Portland you will get to take a ride on a bamboo raft, piloted by an licensed rafter, down the Rio Grande river. An authentic Jamaican lunch will be served on the banks of the river. After lunch you will be taken back to the villas where you can get ready to enjoy your last night in Jamaica.DAY 7: Portland - Montego BayReturn to the airport in air-conditioned comfort for your departure flight.