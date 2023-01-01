Titchfield Peninsula

Along this hilly peninsula – known locally as ‘the Hill’ – are several dozen Victorian-style gingerbread houses, most notably DeMontevin Lodge, an ornate rust-red mansion, now a hotel. Many of the finest homes line King St, which runs down the center of the peninsula (parallel to Queen and Fort George Sts). This is a relatively well-off area, but one with an elegiac air of bygone glamor.

Further north at the tip of the peninsula are the ruins of Fort George, dating from 1729. The parade ground and former barracks today house the prestigious Titchfield School. Beyond the school, several George III–era cannons can still be seen mounted in their embrasures in 3m-thick walls.