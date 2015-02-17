Layover Lounge Access: Club Kingston

Arrival Service: Upon disembarking your plane at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, you will be greeted by your Club Kingston Representative holding a personalized sign. Move seamlessly through the lines with fast track access through customs and immigration. Once you fill out your immigration forms (your representative can help if needed), you will be guided through the fast-track Immigration line. Once through Immigration, your host will help you retrieve your luggage at baggage claim. You will then proceed through the fast-track Customs line. Once you have cleared Customs, you will be escorted to your tour operator or private transportation for transfer to your hotel. Departure Lounge: On departure, escape to a sanctuary where you can relax, unwind or catch up on office work, all while immersed in warm Jamaican culture and hospitality. After checking in for your flight at Norman Manley International Airport, make your way to security and immigration area. In the fast-track line, present your voucher for access and breeze past the long lines. Once through security, head up to the mezzanine level to enter the Club Kingston departure lounge. Indulge in a comfortable lounge, where you can entertain yourself with the high-speed WiFi, catch up with the news on the flat-screen cable TVs, read through the provided magazines and newspapers or even use the conference facility for a quick meeting. If you have not had enough of Jamaica's culture, make sure to stroll through the historical and cultural exhibits onsite. Snack on the unlimited fresh fruit, sandwiches, tapas, sushi, pastries and more, then sip on a warm cup of coffee or tea, a refreshing cold beverage or even an alcoholic beverage like the iconic Red Stripe beer! Drinks and snacks are complimentary within the departure lounge. You will also have access to the private restroom and shower facilities. When it's time for your flight, you will board your plane at the designated gate feeling refreshed and relaxed!