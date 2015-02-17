Jamaica Sangster Airport Lounge Access and Fast-Track Lines

Arrival Lounge:When you get off your plane at Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport, head to the Club Mobay meeting point, where your club representative will be waiting to greet you. Fill out your immigration forms (your representative can help if needed), and breeze through customs and immigration with your fast-track access. Your host will help you retrieve your luggage at baggage claim and escort you to the Club Mobay arrival lounge. Spend as much time as you’d like in the arrival lounge, where you can use the high-speed Wi-Fi, catch up with the news on the flat-screen cable TVs, enjoy snacks and beverages, read the provided magazines and newspapers, freshen up in the private restroom and cool off with a chilled towel, all while the lounge’s relaxing reggae music puts you in the island spirit. When you’re ready, you’ll be escorted to whatever type of airport transportation you are taking to your hotel. Departure Lounge:After checking in for your flight at Sangster International Airport, make your way to the Club Mobay information booth, next to the entrance for security and immigration. Check in for your lounge access here, and then sail through security and immigration, skipping the regular line with your fast-track service. Head up to the mezzanine level to enter the Club Mobay departure lounge, next to Gate 9. Spend as much time as you’d like in the lounge to unwind before your departing flight. Snack on the provided fresh fruit, sandwiches, tapas and other light fare, and sip on a refreshing cold drink, cup of coffee or even an alcoholic beverage (your vacation isn’t officially over yet!). Sit back with a magazine or newspaper, use the high-speed Wi-Fi, freshen up with a shower, play electronic games on the provided Samsung Galaxy tablets, or even enjoy a manicure or other mini treatment at the Mango Spa (spa treatments at your own expense). Your kids can play in Pickney Place, a sound-proof playroom, or if you are sans kids, hang out in the adults-only lounge. If you must catch up on work before returning to the real world, take advantage of the fully equipped business center. Capture some final souvenir shots at the fun Tropical Shotz photo booth (additional cost). When it’s time for your flight, you’ll board your plane refreshed and relaxed.