Walter Fletcher Beach & Aquasol Theme Park

While the theme-park moniker is pushing it (the kid-orientated facilities consist of some blow-up water slides and a go-cart circuit), this place on Walter Fletcher Beach, with its food stalls and local crowds, offers a decent spot to relax in a chilled-out local environment.

The beach is sandy and relatively clean and the water is safe for swimming, with some limited snorkeling possibilities. Food and drink comes courtesy of the on-site deck-bar with things heating up at sunset, especially at weekends. Look out for billboards advertising sporadic live-music events.