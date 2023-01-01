The idyllic Lime Cay is one of half a dozen or so uninhabited, white sand–rimmed coral cays about 3km offshore from Port Royal. Immortalized in the final showdown of the movie The Harder They Come, it’s ideal for sunbathing and snorkeling. Shacks sell food and drinks.

Arrange a trip from Morgan’s Harbour Yacht Marina (Wednesday to Sunday only, J$1500, minimum four people).

You might talk the local fishers into taking you for a reduced rate on their motorized boats (‘canoes’); agree a round-trip rate first and only pay half until they come to pick you up, or risk getting stranded.