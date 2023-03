Less than 1km east of the dockyard and enclosed by a brick wall is the intriguing naval cemetery, where sailors lie buried beneath shady palms. The entrance is marked by an anchor in memory of the crew of HMS Goshawk, who perished when the ship sank in the harbor. Alas, the cemetery’s most ancient quarter, which contained the grave of the famous buccaneer Sir Henry Morgan, sank beneath the sea in 1692.