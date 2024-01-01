St Peter’s Church

Kingston, Blue Mountains & the Southeast Coast

Built in 1725 of red brick, this church is handsome within, despite its faux brick facade of cement. Note the floor paved with original black-and-white tiles, and the beautifully decorated wooden organ loft built in 1743. The place is replete with memorial plaques. Come dressed up for a Sunday service.

Nearby Kingston, Blue Mountains & the Southeast Coast attractions

1. Old Gaol House

0.1 MILES

The only fully restored historical structure in town is the sturdy Old Gaol House, made of cut stone, on Gaol Alley. It predates the 1692 earthquake, when…

2. Fort Charles

0.16 MILES

Jamaica’s latitude and longitude are measured from the flagstaff of Fort Charles, a weathered redoubt originally laid in 1655, and the only one of the…

3. Old Naval Hospital

0.17 MILES

Behind the old garrison wall off New St stands the dilapidated two-story Old Naval Hospital, built by Bowling Ironworks in Bradford, UK, shipped to Port…

4. Naval Cemetery

0.75 MILES

Less than 1km east of the dockyard and enclosed by a brick wall is the intriguing naval cemetery, where sailors lie buried beneath shady palms. The…

5. Lime Cay

1.86 MILES

The idyllic Lime Cay is one of half a dozen or so uninhabited, white sand–rimmed coral cays about 3km offshore from Port Royal. Immortalized in the final…

7. National Gallery of Jamaica

3.62 MILES

The superlative collection of Jamaican art housed by the National Gallery is the finest on the island and should on no account be missed. As well as…

8. Negro Aroused Statue

3.64 MILES

This controversial bronze statue depicting a crouched black man breaking free from bondage is the work of Jamaica’s foremost sculptor, the late Edna…