The idyllic waterfall and swimming hole of Nanny Falls is a 30-minute walk uphill from the end of Moore Town, passing under huge ferns, Jamaican apple trees and cathedral-like stands of giant bamboo. It's worth the hike to be able to clamber over the rocks at the end to reach a series of lovely pools and the curtain of water tumbling down through the greenery. A swimming costume is essential; a picnic would be even more perfect.

If you organize a guide from the Maroon Cultural Center at least 48 hours in advance, it's possible to arrange camping at the falls, with local food laid on.