San San is a pretty beach used by residents of the villas on Alligator Head, and guests of the Goblin Hill, Fern Hill and Jamaica Palace hotels. The bay is enclosed by a reef that’s wonderful for snorkeling (US$15 per day) and kayaking (US$25 per hour). Undeveloped Pellew Island is a good snorkel spot, and you can swim there from the beach if you’re in decent shape.

Although it's privately run, facilities are limited and the beach is not regularly cleaned, making visits here a bit of a lucky dip.