A strange slice of Ruritania in the Caribbean, this folly on a headland 3km from Port Antonio was built in the 1970s by the (in)famously eccentric Baroness Elisabeth Siglindy Stephan von Stephanie Thyssen, also know as Zigi Fami. It resembles a rather magnificent wedding cake, and indeed is a popular backdrop for society weddings as well as music video shoots. Sadly, the castle is closed to the public, but it makes one hell of a landmark from the road.