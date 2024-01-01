Moore Town’s main site of interest is Nanny's Grave (also known as Bump Grave), at the southern, uppermost end of town. A tall stone marker commemorates the supposed last resting place of Queen Nanny – warrior woman, freedom fighter, chieftain of the Maroons, and Jamaican national hero (that's her on the back of the J$500 note).
Ocho Rios, Port Antonio & the North Coast
